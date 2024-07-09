Socialite Ayisha Modi took to social media to announce that she was in a new romantic relationship

She shared a picture of her kissing a new man, and in the caption, she wrote a touching message celebrating their love

Many people congratulated her, while others talked about the man being too young for her

Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi disclosed that she was in a new relationship after falling out with Abass Sariki, who denied ever being in an amorous relationship with her.

Ayisha looks ravishing in photos. Image Credit: @she_loves_stonebwoyb

Source: Instagram

Ayisha Modi flaunted her new lover

Taking to her Instagram page, Ayisha Modi, shared a romantic picture of her and her new lover sharing a passionate kiss.

In the caption of the post, the die-hard fan of dancehall musician Stonebwoy noted that when it comes to romantic connections, once you stay loyal to one another, you will stay together forever.

She further wrote that when it comes to being in a relationship, she gives her all if her better half has her loyalty.

"A loyal partner is worth more than all the diamonds in the world. Together, we shall stand forever because the foundation, we shall stand forward because the foundation is built with trust. Devotion and loyalty," she captioned the Instagram post.

The news comes after her turbulent love affair with Abass Sariki in 2023, during which they engaged in banter on social media.

Below are pictures of Ayisha Modu and her new lover.

Reactions to the photo of Ayisha Modi showing off her new lover

Ayisha Modi's Instagram post ignited massive reactions, with many people keenly interested in her new partner, whose youthful appearance and handsomeness captured the attention of many.

Below are the reactions:

i_am_nhyiraba said:

Is very good you have brought it out yourself

official_cindycash1 said:

This is lovely

la_bernedith_skincare said:

But your heart is still with Abass.

redafel said:

Observers are worried anaa. Congrats

alfredmarfo_ said:

God bless your heart with happiness and peace

musikgh said:

You have given me “broken heart” !! Congrats ❤️

Ayisha Modi reunited with Stonebwoy, surprised him on stage with lots of cash

YEN.com.gh reported that Ayisha Modi was spotted on stage with Stonebwoy during a recent performance where she sprayed money on him.

This came after a fallout between the artiste and the socialite, spanning several months. Fans were thrilled to see the duo repair their relationship and her public display of affection.

Source: YEN.com.gh