A married Ghanaian woman has pleaded with her online community to help her lose weight to save her marriage

In a touching TikTok video, Ama said her husband has threatened to file for divorce because she gained weight

Many who came across the video on the platform have sympathised with Ama and urged her to stay strong

A Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to open up about the emotional stress her husband is putting her through.

In a video posted on TikTok, the woman identified as Ama said her husband is threatening to divorce her because of her recent weight gain.

Ama, in the trending video, stated that she was slim when she got married but had gained weight after childbirth.

She claimed that the changes in her physical appearance had led to her husband labelling her as chubby.

Ama said that aside from her husband making her feel inadequate, he has also refused to attend to her emotional needs.

"My husband doesn't even want to see me anymore. He says I have become chubby, and he no longer comes home...Some women are fatter than I am, but they are enjoying their marriage. Please consider our kids and rescind your decision," he said while crying.

In a desperate attempt to get back to her old self and appease her husband, Ama said she started taking treatments, which has not yielded the needed result.

She has also resorted to jogging to keep fit and regain her former shape.

Consequently, Ama has pleaded with her TikTok followers to recommend weight loss routines for her to follow, in her bid to save her marriage.

Netizens sympathise with Ama's plight

Ama's emotional outpouring on her marital woes touched the hearts of some netizens who follow her page.

@kwatia George said:

"My dear sister please please please take it easy it shall be well."

@Abigail Quarshie also said:

"Hmmm that man doesn’t love wai he will love you no matter what so forget about him and focus on the baby."

@theresabamfo wrote:

"This world no balance,my husband too is forcing me to gain weight hmmmmm,l wish am u."

Lady shares her weight loss journey

Meanwhile, a young Ghanaian lady's determination to lose weight has bore great results as she shared inspiring pictures of her old and new appearance.

In a TikTok clip, Jennifer Kpenge, as reported by YEN.com.gh, transformed from being slightly plump to looking slim from an amazing weight loss journey.

