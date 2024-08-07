A video of a young lady detailing what her ex-boyfriend did in a bid to prove his affection for her has got people talking

This comes after the guy gave money initially meant to pay for his mother's medical bills to the lady to pay for her school fees

Many people who took to the comment section of the video were astonished over the action of the said man

A young Ghanaian lady ignited debate on social media when she opened up about a heartwarming thing her ex-boyfriend did for her.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, Abena, while recounting a crazy moment she had with her unnamed ex-lover, said there came a point where she was in desperate need of money to pay her school fees.

A Ghanaian lady opens up on a weird thing her boyfriend did for him in the name of love. Photo credit: @jones_d0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

At the same point, her ex-boyfriend's mother also needed money to attend the hospital for a check-up.

Faced with a choice of choosing between her girlfriend and mother, the lady said she was surprised that her ex-boyfriend opted to give her money meant for his mother's hospital bills to pay her school fees.

When quizzed about the specific amount, the young lady refused to give a definitive answer but admitted the amount was huge.

The lady also did not mention when they broke up and what caused it.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the lady's narrative about her ex-boyfriend's action had raked in over 12,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the action of the lady's boyfriend

Social media users who took to the video's comment section were left in awe, with many wondering why if they broke up.

RealHero commented:

"And she still left him hmmm"

Jessiehomesgh indicated:

"I want to buy some of the fear women capsules."

MUSTAPHA BIN MUSTAPHA indicated:

"She too her son will give her hospital money to his girl and it ll pain her saaa."

blasticmasculine replied:

"Don't joke with Abena the love is deep."

Ghanaian admits boyfriend is ugly but broke

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady is trending after detailing why she jilted her ex-boyfriend.

In a video on TikTok, the pretty Ghanaian lady quizzed why she broke up with her ex and said it was because he was broke.

The lady added that her current boyfriend is not good-looking, but she is dating him because he has money and takes good care of her. |

Source: YEN.com.gh