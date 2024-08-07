A video of a Ghanaian woman showering praise on men when it comes to performing their duties as husbands has gone viral

She said she came to this realization after she took the temporal role as the provider for her family

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have commended her for her comments

Social media has been sent into a frenzy after a Ghanaian lady took to TikTok to celebrate men for providing for their families.

In a video, the young lady @aduwaaaa said she now realises that men give their best to provide for their families.

She came to this realization after her husband became ill, which forced her to provide money for the upkeep of the house.

She stated that for the last two weeks, the responsibility had burdened her, and she was praying for her husband's speedy recovery so that he could resume the responsibility.

The video captioned, "Men doing the most had raked in over 28,000 likes and 1600 comments when writing the report.

Ghanaians commend the woman

Social media users who commented on the video praised the young man for acknowledging that men really go through a lot to provide for the family's needs.

Seton King stated:

"Oh God bless my wife Mrs King for me, I'm sick since 2019 till date, but my wife has been taking care me n our 4 children without complaints. may God bless my wife Mrs King."

Belleza stated:

"The responsible men are doing excellent..Ya Allah bless our husbands."

thegreatone153 commented:

"Hwɛ n’anim bi asɛ nana Ama macbrown ne ho nso yɛfɛ papabi."

PERPI indicated:

"They are really trying hard paa. May God bless all hard working men out there."

