A Ghanaian pastor, Rev Dr Abraham Boateng, has sent a word of caution to gym instructors in Ghana to refrain from engaging in inappropriate relationships with married women.

Speaking on TV3 Ghana's Confession show, Rev Dr Boateng said there is a growing concern about fitness trainers crossing professional boundaries with their female clients, which included married women.

Ghanaian pastor Rev Dr Abraham Boateng is warning gym instructors to stay away from married women. Photo credit: |@Abraham Boateng/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The reverend minister of God, who is the Chaplain of the Trinity Theological Seminary, urged gym instructors to learn to respect the professional ethos of their profession.

"We are realising that in the Ghanaian context, we beg the gym instructors [that] they should be careful. Those gym instructors they should be careful, they should be very careful," he warned.

Rev Dr Abraham Boateng's comments sparked conversations about the off-gym activities that occur between fitness trainers and their female clients.

Michelle Hammond, who was also a guest on the show, opined that this phenomenon of gym instructors sleeping with other people's wives is a major issue worldwide.

She described the gym as the 'pick-up place' for most of the people who go to train.

Miss Nancy, host of the Confession show, advised men and women whose partners frequent the gyms to take serious note of the issues raised by her guests.

"If your husband is frequenting the gym, if your wife would always go to the gym, tonight salvation has come for your marriage. Take this information and do whatever you want with it," she said.

One of the male audience members, however, expressed worry over the possible implication of Rev Dr Abraham Boateng and Michelle Hammond's claims about the work of gym instructors.

"Some of them are working, [it] is the work that they are doing to actually get their daily bread," he said.

Netizens react to Ghanaian pastor's assertion

Netizens who chanced on excerpts of the video shared on TV3 Ghana's X page thronged the comments section to express their views on the Ghanaian pastor's opinion.

@LoyalTruth0 said:

"Good one Rev. but start by telling your fellow Men of God.. some pastors are also sleeping with married women. They call this pastors daddy while they disrespect their husbands at home."

@ladyjul61032772 also said:

"Look at that guy defending them about free meals. If lecturers, teachers CEOs and even health professionals have laws to be professional in order not to have anything doing with their students, workers and patients, why can’t a gym instructor too do same?"

Ghanaian lady quits going to the gym

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that a Ghanaian lady has explained why she stopped going to the gym.

In a TikTok video, the beautiful lady said her decision to quit the gym was due to observations she made.

The lady cited male gym-goers as a major reason, explaining that she finds them too attractive and tempting.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

