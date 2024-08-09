Pastor Mensa Otabil advised young women to avoid relationships with older men for material gain

He emphasized that their worth and destiny are far greater and urged them not to sacrifice their potential for temporary benefits

Additionally, he warned young people against being used as pawns in political foot soldiers, affirming their value and role as world changers

The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has advised young women to desist from relationships with "sugar daddies" or boyfriends for material gifts.

The church's founder spoke on the final day of the Greater Works Conference and used Isaiah 42:10 as his anchor text for his sermon on destiny and purpose.

He encouraged all young people in the auditorium or online watching to do Godly things since they are the world changers.

Pastor Mensa Otabil explained that young people have greater potential than the material things they want now Photo credit: @ICGCChrist Source: Instagram

“It is your time; it's your destiny. You are the Davids, the Daniels, the Esthers, the world changers, the kingdom builders, the factory builders," Pastor Otabil said.

He said young people must make wise decisions instead of following trends or doing things that will not help them reach their goals or fulfil their destinies.

In his sermon, Pastor Mensa Otabil addressed young women specifically and cautioned them against being in a relationship with men for material benefits.

"No boyfriend, boyfriend; no sugar daddy, sugar daddy. You go to church, you love Jesus, and you are still with a sugar daddy because you need a phone? Your destiny is better and greater than an iPhone 15. One day, not only will you own it, you will be a manufacturer of those phones. You will have more phones than you can use. Don’t sell your destiny for a phone. You are bigger than that; you are better than that; you are greater than that."

Watch the video below:

Don’t allow yourselves to be used as foot soldiers

He added that young people must be vigilant during this election year so they are not used as foot soldiers during the political season.

"God is doing a new thing in your life. You are a world changer, not a foot soldier. Don’t let anybody abuse you; your life is precious," he said.

