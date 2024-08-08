A video of a life coach advising young ladies, especially side chicks, against going in for men in committed relationships has surfaced

Michelle Hammond categorically stated that any man who cheats in a committed relationship will cheat on his new lover

Netizens who saw the video delighted over her comments and took to the comment section to express their views

A renowned life coach, Michelle Hammond, offered blunt advice to women, urging them to refrain from dating a man who is in a committed relationship.

Speaking on Ms Nancy's Confessions, she advised women to recognise red flags and avoid men with such tendencies.

One of the major red flags she pointed out was a cheating man. Michelle categorically cautioned ladies to avoid married men or those with partners.

She argued that many women fall into the trap of thinking they are special because a man leaves someone else to be with them. But the reality is that any man willing to be unfaithful to his partner will cheat on the other woman when his eye catches someone else.

"If he cheats with you, he will definitely cheat on you,. Even if he leaves his wife for you, he will cheat on you," she said.

Michelle further advised women to value themselves and seek relationships built on mutual trust and respect rather than deception.

Netizens support Michelle's assertion

Netizens who saw the video agreed with Michelle's assertion. Many took to the comment section to express their views.

@1realkwamz wrote:

"This no be advice o, ebi common sense give everyone."

@KwekuSquiz wrote:

"And vice-versa. Men should also known that a woman who leaves her man for them will leave them in the end."

"She looks like terms."

"She looks like terms."

"Perfecto!!!"

"Perfecto!!!"

