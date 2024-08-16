A young lady has stoked controversy on social media after she called out her friend in a video

She lamented that his relative, despite returning from the UK, only offered her chewing gums as a gift

Many people who reacted to the video shared different opinions on the lady's comments, with many urging her to be grateful

A young Ghanaian lady sent social media into a frenzy after subtly calling out her friend on TikTok.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the page of @angiebelxaevier, the young lady disclosed that her friend from the UK, on her return to Ghana, opted to buy her gifts.

Ghanaian lady fumes as friend returns from UK, gifts her chewing gums in trending video. Photo credit: @angiebelxaevier/TikTok

She was left in disbelief after realising that her friend, on her return from the European country, could only think of buying her chewing gums.

The lady, who was not too pleased with the gesture, tried to find out from her followers why her friend would do this.

The video, which had raked in over 4000 likes and 100 comments, was captioned:

"My friend from the UK brought me gifts, wait for it," she wrote with a crying emoji.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who flooded the video's comments section shared diverse opinions on the gifts the lady received. Others also urged her to reevaluate her friendship with this person.

Dede indicated:

Im sure this friend had lots of people expecting things from them and you didn’t specify what you wanted

lb276 stated:

"That’s not your friend, you can literally get this in Accra."

Ewura stated:

"Mine brought me a lot of stuff."

Agyeiwaa commented:

"She brought gift or she no bring gift."

Nana_AkuaBrenyah replied:

"It’s the thought that counts."

Margbon replied:

"U lucky my uncle brought a pan."

HerLadyShip replied:

"Be grateful they say it’s the thought that counts wai."

GLAMADOLL CROCHET stated:

"What happened to perfume and shoes?"

