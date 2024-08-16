Ghanaian Lady Fumes As Friend Returns From UK, Gifts Her Chewing Gums, Video
- A young lady has stoked controversy on social media after she called out her friend in a video
- She lamented that his relative, despite returning from the UK, only offered her chewing gums as a gift
- Many people who reacted to the video shared different opinions on the lady's comments, with many urging her to be grateful
A young Ghanaian lady sent social media into a frenzy after subtly calling out her friend on TikTok.
In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the page of @angiebelxaevier, the young lady disclosed that her friend from the UK, on her return to Ghana, opted to buy her gifts.
She was left in disbelief after realising that her friend, on her return from the European country, could only think of buying her chewing gums.
The lady, who was not too pleased with the gesture, tried to find out from her followers why her friend would do this.
The video, which had raked in over 4000 likes and 100 comments, was captioned:
"My friend from the UK brought me gifts, wait for it," she wrote with a crying emoji.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to the video
Netizens who flooded the video's comments section shared diverse opinions on the gifts the lady received. Others also urged her to reevaluate her friendship with this person.
Dede indicated:
Im sure this friend had lots of people expecting things from them and you didn’t specify what you wanted
lb276 stated:
"That’s not your friend, you can literally get this in Accra."
Ewura stated:
"Mine brought me a lot of stuff."
Agyeiwaa commented:
"She brought gift or she no bring gift."
Nana_AkuaBrenyah replied:
"It’s the thought that counts."
Margbon replied:
"U lucky my uncle brought a pan."
HerLadyShip replied:
"Be grateful they say it’s the thought that counts wai."
GLAMADOLL CROCHET stated:
"What happened to perfume and shoes?"
Lady returns abroad without informing her parents
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady pleasantly surprised her family after she returned home from the UK unannounced.
She shared a video of her arrival in the country and how her relatives reacted when they saw her for the first time in eight years.
Her grandmother, for instance, ran into her arms, gave her a warm embrace, and even lifted her.
