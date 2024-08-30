A young Ghanaian couple have become an inspiration to many on social media after sharing their love story

A video on TikTok showed pics of when the couple began their relationship about seven years ago, back in 2017

The photos also captured the moment when the couple announced their wedding after the man had proposed

An adorable Ghanaian couple have shared tales of their incredible love story, growing stronger together amid life's challenges.

The couple displayed the transformational genesis of their ever-flourishing love story on social media.

Two Ghanaian childhood lovers are sharing their transformational love story with others. Photo credit: @awura_abena_boutique/TikTok.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lovely couple, without saying much, showed pictures detailing the beginning of their relationship.

The photos showed when the couple first met in 2017 as teens up until their current status, gliding through life together.

The video shared on @awura_abena_boutique's TikTok page transitioned from the Ghanaian couple's dating days to when the man proposed to his beautiful girlfriend.

"It's been God since 2017. We are grateful, baba. In his own time," they captioned their video.

Netizens inspired by couple's love story

Their video became a source of motivation for many netizens on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video, which had clocked 18.6k likes and 553 comments as of the time of drafting this report.

@R_M_B_O_1 said:

"hello... please where can I get such love story to buy please?"

@Awura-Abena Boutique replied:

"lol it’s a forgiving heart that you need and a high level of tolerance."

@efyasikapapaabi also said:

"Congratulations,. Yes I claim and receive my marital settlement this year in Jesus Name Amen , Amen, Amen."

@Import with Docs wrote:

"Wow!!!! Congratulations, who is also watching this on the 24th of August."

@Selassie also wrote:

"Congratulations name seek next year by this time it’s will be my turn."

Couple share an inspiring love story

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported on the inspiring love story of a Ghanaian couple, who began the relationship as teens.

The couple, who are now married and blessed with a child, met many years ago, as captured in their video posted on TikTok.

