Paul Tabiri: Popular Italy-Based Ghanaian Man Relocates His Son Abroad

Paul Tabiri, a popular Ghanaian social commentator, has moved his son from Ghana to Italy

In a video shared on his TikTok page, the Italy-based man, who is a truck driver, was seen having a conversation with his son

The social commentator asked his son to share his first experience in Italy, comparing it to life in Ghana

A popular Ghanaian social commentator, Paul Tabiri, has relocated his son to join him abroad.

Paul Tabiri, who has been living and working in Italy for many years, was seen driving his son through town, showing him the beautiful sceneries and the country's unique architecture.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian man, who works as a cross country truck driver, said he was taking his son to town to get some items.

While conversing with his son, Paul Tabiri asked him to share his first experience since arriving in the country.

"My son and I are going to town to get some items, but I want him to share his experience since relocating here. Godfred, as we drive around, how do you compare Italy to Ghana, what is the difference?" he asked.

For his response, Godfred said he was impressed with what he had seen thus far in the European country.

"This place is really beautiful. I was looking at the houses while we were driving on the road. The houses are beautiful. I also saw a lot of the white folks engaged in farming. In Ghana, farming is not attractive to the people. People don't have respect for farmers," he responded.

The duo continued with their conversations, comparing the system in Ghana to that of Italy.

Paul Tabiri is famed on social media for speaking against the excessive emphasis placed on formal education in Ghana.

The Italy-based man has in many TikTok videos called for a change in the educational system in Ghana with a special focus on practical skills training and development.

Reactions to man relocating son to Italy

The Italy-based Ghanaian man's conversation with his son, Godfred, sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens taking to the comment section to share their views.

Below are some of the comments in reaction to the video:

@Spanish🇪🇸Boy said:

"I love this in sha Allah my bro will join me soon in Spain here."

@kumiEmmanuel685 also said:

"God bless you boss, I'm from Dormaa but I'm leaving Germany."

@Godwin Abdul Malik commented:

"Good education analysis given to son is so fantastic."

@Asum Michael520 also commented:

"While our leaders go to school abroad, but they don't practice anything."

Ghanaian man relocates his entire family

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man earned praise on social media for his kind gesture to his family.

This was after the man relocated his entire family, comprising his mother, three brothers and two sisters abroad.

The entire family reunited at the airport abroad, with the man later driving them to his house.

Many who came across the video thronged the comment section to tap into the family's blessings.

