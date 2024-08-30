A video of a Ghanaian lady lamenting after relocating to Canada has got people talking online

This comes after the young lady explained that she was in her final year at the university prior to relocating abroad

Many netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comment made by the young lady

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to express her frustration after she suffered a setback in her quest for academic excellence.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the young lady lamented that she was hurt over her inability to complete her degree programme with her friends despite being in her final year.

Ghanaian lady cries out in trending video as her friends graduate from university. Photo credit: @stephaniemavordzi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Currently living in Canada, the young lady in another video made it known that she had secured admission to a Canadian university but had to start from level 100.

"I am hurt that I was not able to complete with my friends; I was not in Ghana to go out with them and take pictures with them."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 10 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens encourage the young lady

Ghanaians who commented on the video shared varied opinions, with many urging the young lady not to feel bad about her decision to relocate to Canada.

Vicky Nash commented:

"Forget them."

Gerald reacted:

"My greetings to your chauffeur".

Yaw Barimah replied:

"Wo wc time papa."

All weather reacted:

"Na you get time Dey explain, make them think whatever they want to think."

Quitachie stated:

"Mavordzi baby it’s not that deep don’t take it to heart."

Lady relocates to Canada, gets two jobs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian woman who recently relocated to Canada as an international student has expressed interest in combining work and school.

In a video posted on her TikTok page, @foriwaobroni explained that she now has two jobs despite being a student.

Although she gave no details on her total earnings from her two jobs is $2246, equivalent to GH¢25000 per month.

Source: YEN.com.gh