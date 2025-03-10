A young Ghanaian man has stirred emotions on social media after he shared a sad story of how his marriage ended

The young man said a pastor who blessed his marriage turned around eight years later to destroy the marriage

Many Ghanaians who came across the video on social media took to the comment section to react

A young Ghanaian man shared a heartbreaking story of how his marriage collapsed.

Opening up about his marital struggles, the young man, whose name has not yet been identified, said a Ghanaian pastor who blessed his marriage turned out to be the person who ruined it.

A Ghanaian pastor allegedly snatches his church member's wife. Photo credit: @akwantuo_mu_nsem/TikTok.

Speaking in a TikTok video, the young man, with tears in his eyes, said the pastor snatched his wife from him after eight years of marriage.

He explained that his wife used to date the Ghanaian pastor, but he ditched her to marry another woman, at the time he met her.

During their relationship, the young man said, the lady informed him that the pastor had expressed interest in getting back together with her, promising to marry her if she agreed.

However, because he was deeply in love with her, the young man said he talked her out of going back to the pastor.

After paying her dowry and tying the knot, he later discovered that his wife was cheating on him with the pastor.

"She would always go to the pastor's house to wash and cook for him whenever I left home for work. Eventually, she left me to be with the pastor. This is the same pastor who blessed our marriage," he said.

Reactions to the Ghanaian man's story

After sharing his story on social media, many Ghanaians thronged the comment section to share their varied views.

The young man narrates his heartbreaking story in an interview with a content creator. Photo credit: @akwantuo_mu_nsem/TikTok.

@Nana Akua 10 said:

"Wicked world this is the reason I said i will not go to church."

@simonabagnah said:

"You naa you don't want to go to church dada, there are good ones there."

@DNM commented:

"Why would you marry a lady that asked you if she should return to her ex lover"

@Michael ANOHENE also commented:

"This man isn’t serious from the beginning. How can you tell us this story. You shouldn’t have married her at the first place when she boldly told you the ex wants her to return back."

@Miracle Cecilia wrote:

"Good men don’t meet good women and good women also don’t meet good men life sometimes is unfair."

Lady blames pastor for her parents' divorce

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian girl accused a pastor of ruining her parents' marriage.

She said her father got ill and was taken to the pastor for deliverance on the recommendation of her paternal grandparents.

Instead of healing him, the man of God, however, rather took advantage of the situation to charm her mother into divorcing her father to be with him.

