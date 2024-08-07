A single Ghanaian lady has expressed her longingness for a meaningful companionship

Taking to TkTok to wail over the lack of a man in her life, Juliet, as she is known, said being single is painfully hard

Her video rack up views and comments from netizens, with many sharing the same plights

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to express her desire to have a man of her own.

In a TikTok video, the lady identified as Juliet suggested she was single and wished to have a companion, a man with whom she could share her happy and sad moments.

Juliet said she decided to remain single due to some bad experiences she had in her previous relationship.

She said after a hard day's work, she wished to go home to a man who would talk, cuddle and listen to her rants, but it had been tough finding the right person for a meaningful relationship.

"To be honest, loneliness is really painful. After all the stress at work, I wish I could go home to a bossu [man]. to talk to, and play with. Even if he is not home, we could still talk on the phone, but when I pick up my phone, I have no one to talk to. This is all because of heartbreaks," she said.

Juliet's video highlights the challenges of finding love and building a meaningful relationship in this fast world, where there is little to no room for patience, mistakes and forgiveness.

Netizens empathise with Juliet

Juliet's video seemed to have resonated well with netizens, as they expressed empathy toward her plights.

@Akosua Krobea said:

"Not only u oo ,the reason single lyf no good."

@Sympathy also said:

"I just received my broken at work today."

@daire433 wrote:

"Is not easy my lady. everybody is very study now.... all call logs are business calls, masa..."

@ITz HEADMASTAR commented:

"Hmmm, not easy ooo, living alone without girlfriend and no one to call hmm."

A 39-year-old lady cries for a husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a Nigerian lady crying out on social media for a man to marry her has got tongues wagging on X.

The lady, who said she was tired of being single, promised to give the man who would come forward money to pay her bride price and also sponsor the wedding.

Her cry-for-help video drew reactions from netizens, with some saying she was paying back for all the men she mistreated and rejected in the past.

