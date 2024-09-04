A Ghanaian man surprised his fiancée at her bachelorette party, bringing her a bouquet and a smile to her face

His unexpected appearance at the all-ladies party days before their wedding was met with cheers from the guests

Social media users who watched the video wished them well in their marriage and their future endeavours together

A Ghanaian man who was preparing to get married surprised his fiance at her bachelorette party, and the lady could not stop smiling.

Bachelorette parties are organised to allow the bride and her closest friends a chance to bond and have fun before the wedding in a way that reflects the bride's favourite hobbies or interests. Often, the people present are all ladies.

However, this husband-to-be surprised his wife by appearing at the event a few days before their wedding.

When he entered, the ladies present at the party cheered the groom-to-be while his woman showed her excitement.

The young man, dressed in a white T-shirt and black trousers was not empty-handed and gave his woman a bouquet.

After he handed the bouquet to his bride, the two hugged and danced for a while.

Netizens react as man surprises lover

Several social media users commented on the TikTok video shared by @reelsbynanakwame. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these comments.

Nana Yaa Aseda said:

“This year ankasa it's not favouring the singles 🤣”

Sey_sey0228 wrote:

“Congrats Nana Akua💕💕”

Nhoya Ruthlyn said:

“Aw some of you are lucky o ❤️❤️❤️❤️🥹🥹🥹”

abhenamempenseh🌹wrote:

“the come home guys are quite”

blackie913 said:

“Hihihihihihihihihi one boyfriend I don’t hav , everyday I’m bn reminded on this app eiiii Awurade kyerɛ wo tumi wai”

user1228676275307 wrote:

“All ladies should marry a Prempeh guy.u see his swag?👌”

Yes I’m cute❤️ said:

“Few months to end the year if i dont meet this kind of love i will question God😂😂😂”

Ressa wrote:

“You both look so good together🥰 Marrying young isn't a crime ampa”

Eunice 💔🥺 said:

“The guy is very handsome 😫💕”

maabenaa_for_a_reason wrote:

“It’s not easy … we will also marry one day 🥰🥰🥰 Ey”

Husband gifts wife car on her birthday

YEN.com.gh also reported that a woman was overwhelmed when her husband gave her a new car as a birthday gift.

In a heartwarming video on social media, the woman shed tears of joy while lying across the bonnet of the vehicle.

Several people on social media had commended the man for his thoughtfulness and generosity with his choice of gift.

