Ghana's IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, surprised guests with his impressive dance moves at a friend's 40th birthday party in Kumasi

A video of Dr Dampare dancing to King Paluta's hit song "Makoma" has gone viral on social media, showcasing his lighthearted personality

His presence at the party added a touch of excitement and prestige, earning him praise from guests

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, stole the show at his friend's 40th birthday party.

The event, held in Kumasi, saw the police chief showcasing a lighter side of himself, away from his day job as the IGP.

Moments after arriving at the plush event, Dr Dampare took to the dance floor to showcase his dancing talent.

Wearing an all-white attire to match the event, the IGP treated guests at the birthday party to some incredible dance moves while jamming to King Paluta's Makoma hit song.

In a trending Instagram video, the police chief was joined on stage by the birthday celebrant, Dr Jones Opoku-Ware, a senior lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Dr Dampare and Dr Opoku-Ware have reportedly been friends for many years.

His presence at the birthday party added a touch of excitement and prestige, with many attendees praising him for balancing professionalism with a fun-loving personality.

IGP Dampare's professional and education background

Dr George Akuffo Dampare Akuffo-Addo Dampare was appointed as IGP by President Nana Akufo-Addo on July 21, 2021, succeeding James Oppong-Boanuh.

He joined the Ghana Police Service in December 1990 at the age of 20 as a constable and rose through the ranks to become the IGP

The police chief is a chartered accountant, graduating from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) between 1994 and 1996.

He also holds two master's degrees in Accounting & Finance from London South Bank University and Business Systems Analysis & Design from City University of London, all in the United Kingdom.

Netizens react to IGP Dampare's dance moves

The video of the birthday party has gone viral on social media, with many netizens reacting to IGP Dampare's dance moves.

Below are some of the comments:

@anukabrand said:

"The Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service who set the standards and proved that it is possible to make a change. May your children and their children enjoy from your legacy!"

@_yaw_sey also said:

"The best IGP of our time .. the only sane appiontee by human standards of the poor mismanaged Akuffo Addo adminstration."

@onestunner44 commented:

"King Paluta must be proud wherever he is. The Inspector General of Ghana knows his song so well."

@sophiesdaughter_beauty also commented:

"The best thing I have seen on the internet since sliced bread."

IGP Dampare plays card with his officers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that IGP Dr Dampare was spotted playing a card game with fellow police officers.

The video showed the lighthearted and humble side of the IGP as he fraternized with his men.

The viral video sparked mixed reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media.

