An old video of Reverend Charlotte Oduro's husband opening up on the challenges he faced in his failed marriage has generated reactions online

This comes after he explained that the marriage counsellor was very disrespectful and not ready to submit to him

Many people who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure by Apostle Oduro

Embattled marriage counsellor Reverend Charlotte Oduro has grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons after news of her divorce went viral on social media.

This comes after her husband Apostle Solomon Oduro announced that after 16 years of marriage, he and Charlotte Oduro were no longer husband and wife.

Rev Charlotte Oduro's ex-husband opens up on the challenges he faced in the marriage. Photo: Apostle Oduro Ministries/Facebook @Charlotte Effect

Source: TikTok

An old video which has gone viral showed Apostle Oduro in an interview with Zionfelix three years ago where he opened up on the challenges he faced in his marriage due to the attitude of his then-wife.

First, Apostle Oduro explained that one challenge was that Reverend Charlotte Oduro was very disrespectful as a wife.

He then lamented that Charlotte Oduro was not willing to submit as a wife and was also influenced by other men of God.

"First I saw that she did not respect me and she was influenced by friends who are men of God. She was not also ready to submit as a wife. If you are a man and a woman does not appreciate you, it is painful."

Apostle Oduro in that video confessed that Charlotte Oduro initially wanted a divorce but he objected to it because he felt that was not right.

Charlotte Oduro is now a divorcee

Apostle Oduro in a press release sighted by YEN.com.gh confirmed that he had divorced Charlotte Oduro.

He explained that going their separate ways was the best option since attempts to make amends with the marriage counsellor failed.

Rev Charlotte Oduro's ex-husband speaks about his failed marriage. Photo credit: @Apostle Oduro Ministries/Facebook @Charlotte Effect/X

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Charlotte Oduro's divorce

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the divorce of the Ghanaian marriage counsellor

Jb reacted:

"Hear this if two people are fighting erh the first person to ever come out to talk about the fight is actually the one that was at fault."

nanabaahchmfuo added:

"Man stop explaining things silence is gold."

Nii ADA wrote:

"What's the essence of all these. People divorce silently. I hope the woman doesn't respond this."

prophjerry3 wrote:

"The smartest person in this life is someone who always takes action on a problem. The unwise person is someone who talks too much in every situation."

Charlotte Oduro advises youth breakup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Charlotte Oduro has cautioned against going into a new relationship, immediately after a breakup.

In an interview with Okay FM, Rev Mrs Oduro advised against this move, describing it as immaturity.

She lamented that people get into people often get into another relationship right after a break-up intending to hurt their former partners.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh