A video of Pastor Mensa Otabil advising the youth on marriage has generated many reactions on social media

This comes after he urged men to endeavour to get married without necessarily waiting to be rich and successful

Social media users who reacted to the video also shared varying opinions regarding the pastor's comments

The Founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has advised Ghanaian youths - particularly men - about certain things they need to know regarding marriage.

In a video on the TikTok page of @thealtarcall, Pastor Mensa Otabil, speaking to his church's congregants, said the notion that people who desire to be married should first be rich is wrong and must not be encouraged.

"If you are waiting to be rich before you marry, your head is not working. What is reserved for marriage, you want to do it, but you don't want the process. Be bold, marry, and set the date.".

Pastor Mensa Otabil added that people who are not ready for the pomp and pageantry associated with a wedding ceremony should endeavour to have a simple one.

"If you are afraid to gown, don't gown. If you are afraid to veil, don't veil. If you are afraid of wedding cake, don't cake; just come to the church office."

He concluded his message by advising parents to encourage their sons to get married.

"Parents, tell your sons 'you have stayed here for so long. Be bold and move out'," he said, amid laughter from the congregants.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 1500 comments and 33,000 likes.

Netizens react to Mensah's Otabil marriage advice

Ghanaians who thronged the video's comments section differed in their opinions regarding Pastor Mensa Otabil's admonition.

Bush721 reacted:

"Don't listen to him to get money before you marry then isn't now."

mimigold replied:

"Some of us are ready for what he's saying but the bold man no.'

Johnson 2050 replied:

"Just meet a woman or lady today and tell her you wanna build with her together, the next day you call her, she won't pick again, you don't know."

BlackIceGH replied;

"It’s like Pastor will give us money to marry….Room kraaa we can’t rent na marry."

