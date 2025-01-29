The wife of the Ashanti Regional Minister designate has assured Asanteman of her husband's competence to transform the region

Speaking to the media for the first time, Mrs Juliet Amoakohene said her husband is hardworking and dedicated to every task he is assigned

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video praised the minister's wife for her eloquence and support for her husband

Mrs Juliet Amoakohene, the wife of the Ashanti Regional Minister designate, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has expressed confidence in her husband's competence to lead the region.

Earlier this year, President John Dramani Mahama nominated Dr Amoakohene, a medical doctor, to serve as the Ashanti Regional Minister pending approval from the Parliamentary Appointments Committee.

Mrs Juliet Amoakohene, wife of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, expresses confidence in her husband's competence. Photo credit: @dramoakohene1/IG.

Subsequent to this, the Ashanti Regional Minister designate was duly vetted on Monday, January 27, 2025, by parliament.

When approved by parliament and sworn in by President Mahama, Dr Amoakohene will become the youngest Regional Minister to lead the Ashanti Region.

Considering that he is only 34, many social commentators have raised questions about his age and whether he has what it takes to lead such an important area like the Ashanti Region.

However, speaking on the sidelines of the vetting on Monday, Mrs Juliet Amoakohene said her husband has the gravitas to lead the region.

"I don't think this work has anything to do with age, and I believe in him so much. I know he is going to do his work well. I know he's not going to disappoint the people of Ashanti Region and Ghana," she said.

Mrs Amoakohene, a midwife at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, further expressed her excitement over her husband's appointment as a regional minister.

She added she was not surprised that Dr Frank Amoakohene has been recognised by the President because he is hardworking.

"Well I wasn't surprised because we all know he is a very hardworking person and he is very committed to whatever he he does. So I wasn't surprised at all," she said.

Mrs Amoakohene made these remarks while speaking to the Accra-based television channel, TV3.

Netizens praise Mrs Amoakohene after supporting husband

Netizens who chanced on Mrs Amoakohene's interview thronged the comment section to praise her for supporting her husband.

Below are a few of the reactions:

@Nana Akua Gold said:

"Ladies go to school ooo, education is important. Mrs Juliet, a noble professional we are proud of u."

@mavis konadu freduah also said:

"We are proud of you Juliet in the noble profession, midwives save lives."

@Kofi Boateng commented:

"Man must marry once and marry right oo…….Same as women….No one knows where God will uplift you to tomorrow."

@angelaowusu52 also commented:

"Imagine if Doctor didn’t marry an intelligent woman."

Dr Amoakohene faces vetting committee in Kente

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Amoakohene appeared before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee wearing a kente cloth.

The young man's kente symbolises the culture and tradition of the Asante people.

The medical doctor explained the meaning of his kente cloth and the symbols printed on it during the vetting on Monday.

