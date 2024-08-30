A Ghanaian prophet is trending following his advice to young ladies desirous of getting married

Prophet Atsu Manasseh opined that a Ghanaian lady below the age of 28 years is not mature enough to become a wife

Many people who took to the comments section of the video have shared their opinions on the comment made by the Ghanaian prophet

A Ghanaian Prophet, Atsu Manasseh, has stoked controversy following his recent comments about marriage.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @mandahubunplugged0, the man of God speaking in an interview advised that a Ghanaian lady should consider marriage after 28 years.

Pressed by the interviewer for clarity on his utterances, Prophet Manasseh stated that his experience as a pastor for over 30 years had taught him some lessons about marriage.

He also added that a Ghanaian lady below the age of 28 is not mature enough to settle down as a wife.

"My positon on urging ladies to marry early has changed. A typical Ghanaian girl is not matured until 28."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in order 2000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the prophet's comments

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared varied opinions on the man's comment, with many disagreeing with him.

Nana Kwasi Adusi-Opo comments:

"Maturity is not about age it’s about experience, exposure and knowledge."

Mightyman indicated:

"You are right. By 28 they come to their senses."

Shelomi Queens wrote:

"28 that is already almost late! na was".

Mensa Otabil urges youth to marry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has advised young men to marry.

In a video on TikTok, Pastor Mensa Otabil said the notion that people who desire to be married should first be rich is wrong and must not be encouraged.

He added that people not ready for the pomp and pageantry associated with a wedding ceremony should organise a simple one.

