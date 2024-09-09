A video of a beautiful Ghanaian bride crying on her wedding day has surfaced on social media

The emotional video captured the bride in her makeup room weeping uncontrollably as her glam team prepared to work

Netizens who came across the video seemed touched by the bride's tears as they trooped the comment section to share their views

A Ghanaian bride was overwhelmed with emotions on a day that was supposed to bring her joy and excitement.

The bride, whose name is yet to be confirmed, was sighted in video shedding uncontrollable tears, moments before dressing up for her wedding.

A beautiful Ghanaian bride weeps on her wedding day in moments of tears of joy. Photo credit: @patcyblush/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @patcyblush captured the bride, sitting in the makeup room, struggling to suppress her pent-up emotions.

The glam team worked magic to hide her emotion under nicely done makeup, adding another layer of beauty to her already pretty face.

After the makeup, the beautiful bride took a moment to say a prayer, committing her day to the high heavens.

The woman's emotional video indicates one who has been through highs and lows together with her partner on the journey to holy matrimony.

Netizens were touched by the bride's tears.

Netizens were touched by the emotional video of the bride, captioned "Tears of Joy."

@Adjoa Aseda945 said:

"Yesterday was 7Yrs I cried like dat on my engagement day."

@urgalserwaa3 also said:

"May this tears opens the same doors for my sister and i in Jesus name AMEN."

@Abigail Darling commented:

"last month was exactly 10 years I cried like this on my wedding day."

@Obaa Lizzy2 also commented:

"in he's own time he does everything soo beautiful ,, i tap into ur blessing dear ."

@Regina wrote:

"Congratulations please stop crying."

@juliana Asimani also wrote:

"that tears is praising God congrats dear."

Lady cries on her wedding day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian pride burst into tears on her wedding day after she was remembered for an inspiring past.

In a video, the lady began weeping after an elderly woman praised her good character.

Her emotional reactions to the woman's kind words touched the groom, who also burst into tears.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh