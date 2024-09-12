Ghanaian preacher Computer Man has recounted a painful heartbreak story of how a lady he invested so much in jilted him

He noted in a video that he was so in love with the lady and even made arrangements to marry her only to be jilted by the lady

Netizens who saw the video greeted the story with mixed reactions as some sympathised with him while others teased him

Renonwed Ghanaian preacher ana Akwesi Amponsah, popularly known as Computer Man, has recounted a painful heartbreak story of how a lady jilted him after he spent so much on her.

In a video, he stated that he met this lady whom he fell in love with and made arrangements for their marriage. Due to the deep interest he had, he invested so much time and money in the lady only to find out later that she was seeing another man.

Narrating his ordeal, he indicated that since he loved her so much, he wanted the best for her and, as a result, rented an apartment, fixed an air conditioner in the room, and opened a shop for her.

Computer Man added that he gave the lady so much access to him and sometimes allowed her to drive his car. However, things went south one day when the lady cautioned him never to step foot in the house he rented for her.

"She sacked me like a fowl," he recalled in the video.

He explained that despite seeing him, the lady had a serious boyfriend and told him to stay away from her since she did not want to lose her relationship with the other man.

"She told me if I stepped foot in her house, she will scream that I am thief. She said she had a serious boyfriend and that I was used by God as a vessel to help her in life," he added.

Computer Man stated that this incident broke him to the point where he vowed never to love again.

Netizens react to Computer Man's heartbreak story

Netizens who saw the video were divided in the comment section. While some felt pity for the renowned preacher, others mocked him.

@userAnnorcy wrote:

"Church members money."

@MDRecordz wrote:

"This is prophecy and it will happen in 2030."

@Elton wrote:

“Air condition mechanic.”

@Agyemang Dankote wrote:

"Computerman is comedian."

@Agyemang Dankote wrote:

"It's God who did that to you."

