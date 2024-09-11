A Techiman-based taxi driver was disappointed by a young lady passenger he wanted as his wife

In the video, the young lady turned down the taxi driver's proposal, saying she was already taken

This did not go down well with the taxi driver, who stopped the car and then asked the lady to get out

A Ghanaian taxi driver, based in Techiman in the Bono East Region, has sacked a passenger from his car after she turned down his advances.

According to narrations in a video circulating on social media, the taxi driver, whose name has yet to be confirmed, was harbouring feelings for the young lady for a long time.

So, when she boarded his car, he thought it was the perfect moment to express his feelings to her.

However, the young lady rejected the taxi driver's proposal, telling him she was engaged to another man.

The lady's response did not go down well with the taxi driver, as he reacted angrily.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the Ghanaian taxi driver asking the lady to get out of his car in the middle of the journey, promising to continue the trip if she changed her mind and accepted his proposal.

"I don't understand what you are doing. You said you love me and I told you I already have a man, why would you ask me to get down?" the lady was heard saying.

"I said I love you and you broke my heart. Get out of my car," the taxi driver said.

The visibly disappointed taxi driver pulled over and demanded the lady to get out of his car somewhere in the middle of the trip.

Netizens react to taxi driver's video

Netizens shared their views on the taxi driver's video after they came across it on the TikTok page of @bellaj110.

@SAM NETTEY said:

"that is love ooo true love."

@joshuablink763 also said:

"By force love (sifiri me kaam) yes true or false choose one."

@Bra Bokuai commented:

"You have not seen anything yet."

@margaretboadi467 also commented:

"eeeeei dis kind of guy de3 if he is dating u and u mess with his heart de3 ,u de lady will see pepper."

