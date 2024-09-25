Righteous Vandyke, a young Ghanaian artiste has celebrated his completion of senior high school

In a video, Vandyke, who won the 2019 Nsoromma reality show as a 14-year-old, popped champagne

Friends and fans thronged the comments section of the video to congratulate the artist on his success

A young Ghanaian musical artiste known as Righteous Vandyke has graduated from the Accra Academy Boys Senior High School.

Moments after taking his last West Africa Senior Secondary Examination Certificate (WASSCE), Righteous Vandyke celebrated his academic success with his friends and family.

Righteous Vandyke, a young Ghanaian artiste, graduates from the Accra Academy Boys SHS after taking his last WASSCE paper. Photo credit: Righteous Vandyke Showboy/Facebook.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, friends of the young artiste were captured pouring white powder on him upon his successful completion of three years of education at the second-cycle level.

After the pouring of white powder, Righteous Vandyke and his friends popped champagne to celebrate on the campus of the Accra Academy Boys SHS.

Righteous Vandyke was the winner of the maiden edition of Adom TV’s Nsoromma contest in February 2019.

The young man, then 14 years old, won the competition at the National Theatre after competing against four other finalists.

"THANK YOU LORD. Thank you all family for your support and prayers. Congratulations to meee," he wrote in a caption of a video posted on TikTok.

Netizens congratulate Righteous Vandyke

Netizens who follow Righteous Vandyke's TikTok page congratulated him upon coming across the video.

@Naomi said:

"Awwww congratulations dear, the way Nelisa get his back everytime is amazing."

@Abena_Afra also said:

"so simple oooooo this guy can't do it give it to the girl u say no boi."

@akuacute32 commented:

"Congratulations dear I cried when I saw this post when will I also go to school."

@RIGHTEOUS VANDYKE replied:

"It is well dear. Through it all, God has the final say."

@Afro Myra Starr Gh also commented:

"congratulations bro may God bless you and your family."

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

