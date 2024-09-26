A video of a fetish priest's reaction after his lover failed the loyalty test has got people talking on social media

The priest contacted the Streetz Traffic team to prank his supposed girlfriend, but unfortunately, she failed the test

Netizens who saw the video were taken aback, as some were amazed that the lady had broken the heart of the priest

A fetish priest was heartbroken after he found out that his girlfriend had been cheating on him all along.

The priest, who wanted to know if his lover was faithful, subjected her to the loyalty test. He hired the Streetz Traffic team to prank his lover, who failed the test abysmally.

A Ghanaian fetish priest is reacting to his heartbreak after his lover failed the loyalty test. Image source: Streetz Traffic

Source: TikTok

When the loyalty test team called the girlfriend, Lawrencia, they asked her to mention her girlfriend's name. To his astonishment, the lady mentioned the name of another man.

The lady explained that the priest was not his man because he was not taking good care of her. On the other hand, the priest claimed that he had spent so much on the lady and that he had even rented hotel rooms for her to live in some time ago. He noted that he would drag his lover to Auntie Naa's show for compensation.

Netizens react to Fetish priest's heartbreak

Netizens who saw the video were astonished by the lady's bravery. They were amazed that a lady could break the heart of a fetish priest.

@Qwamhe promzy wrote:

"Nana too get broken heart."

@HEROIC DUNCAN wrote:

Nana too get broken heart??? Herrr 3aaa."

@user3986573510054 wrote:

"Konfuo so de3 loyalty test fa woho ben."

@Mr.Dynamic wrote:

"Nana whyyyyy."

@22x lamar wrote:

"he should have just confirm it from his gods."

@Harrietsuccy292 wrote:

"Nana didn’t see at the shrine before coming."

@user11976534181423 wrote:

"Oh my God."

@Page One wrote:

"eeeiiiii women even konfuo."

@Theone1z1 wrote:

"So nothing serious day inside Ghana no more Eiii."

Indomie seller gets heartbroken

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an Indomie seller invested so much in her partner but later got disappointed.

She noted that she sold Indomie to send her lover abroad, only for him to disappoint her after settling in Dubai.

