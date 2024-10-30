Madam Akua Donkor, flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, passed on at the Ridge Hospital on Monday, October 28, 2024

A man purported to be the driver, Yaw Bema, paid glowing tributes to the late politician

Yaw Bema also listed some achievements of his former boss as a politician, serving as an assemblywoman for Heman

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The presidential candidate for the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor was confirmed dead on Monday, October 28, 2024, after a short illness at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, otherwise known as the Ridge Hospital.

Many Ghanaians including friends and relatives are mourning and paying tribute to the late politician.

Akua Donkor's driver lists some of her achievements as a politician. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: TikTok

While Akua Donkor is famous for her hilarious political commentaries, not many Ghanaians are aware of her achievements in politics.

A man purported to be Akua Donkor's driver has listed some of the developmental projects she brought to the people of Heman, a locality in the Afigya Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region, where she served as an assemblywoman.

According to the driver, identified as Yaw Bema, Akua Donkor played a key role in extending electricity and potable water to the Heman township.

Aside from this, he stated that the late politician was also instrumental in the construction of some of the major roads in the community.

Some of the other projects she undertook, according to Yaw Bema, included the construction of a police station to boost security in the area.

"She lobbied for electricity and potable water to be extended to New Heman, Abuakwa," he stated.

Yaw Bema, who had known the late politician for five years, said her death was a major blow to him personally, adding that the entire Heman township would miss her kindness and compassion.

Ghanaians pay their tribute to Akua Donkor

Some Ghanaians on social media who chanced on Yaw Bema's interview with Oheneba1tv on Facebook paid tribute to Akua Donkor.

@Kennedy Danso wrote:

"This is very painful moment rest well mummy."

@Jones Kwadwo Adjei also wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace she is a legend among women in Ghana."

@Empress Christabel commented:

"Every death is painful."

Akua Donkor's daughter breaks her silence

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Akua Donkor's youngest daughter shed details of events leading to the death of her mother at the Ridge Hospital.

The young lady, known as Mary, said her mother complained of stomach pains, which led to her having difficulty in urinating and emptying her bowels.

Mary stated that her mother was first reported at the Nsawam Government Hospital in the Eastern Region for treatment but was later referred to the Ridge Hospital, where she passed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh