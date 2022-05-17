A new mum identified as Jada Sayles who had her graduation ceremony at the hospital has melted hearts on social media

The lady had gone into labour on her graduation day, prompting her to abandon the special occasion and go to the hospital where she eventually delivered a baby

But to the amazement and surprise of many Nigerians, the university located her hospital and did her own graduation ceremony there

Dillard University, a higher institution in America, is being hailed by Nigerians and social media users from other parts of the world for being considerate as well as understanding owing to an incident involving it and its student.

The student involved who's identified as Jada Sayles took to Twitter to celebrate recently graduating from the institution and doing the ceremony at the hospital where she welcomed a baby

The university presented her degree at the hospital. Photo Credit: @JadaSayles

According to Jada, she had gone into labour on her graduation day and safely delivered but couldn't grace the occasion.

Jada was presented her degree at the hospital

The university however ensured she experienced the graduation feel by presenting the new mum with her degree at the hospital.

Walter M. Kimbrough, the 7th president of the university did the presentation himself as seen in photos and a video she attached.

The academic rocked a graduation gown while the new mum could also be seen in hers as she took the passing out oath in her hospital room.

The grateful lady appreciated the university for the kind gesture.

Her now blown tweet reads:

"I thought I was gonna walk across the stage to get my degree, instead I got my baby. My sweet face decided to make his way on MY big day (now his). Shoutout to my university for still bringing my graduation and degree to me. Ima college graduate & mommy, talk to me nice!"

See her tweet below:

Netizens hail the institution and celebrate the new mum

@TracyWinfrey1 said:

"Congratulations Jada on your Trifecta achievement...The birth of beautiful baby boy, a college diploma and looking so amazing right after childbirth. Take care of your beautiful bundle of joy and yourself!"

@globalcitizenln said:

"Huge double congratulations, new Mom, new Grad! Impressive feat! May blessings continue to come to you. Thanks to Dillard university for making all accommodation to help you be included in the ceremony."

@AdaOrie1 said:

"Double Congratulations graduate and new mother. Thank you for showing us what perseverance looks like. I pray for a multitude of job offers and for companies and individuals to bless you and your baby. You are both in my prayers. ❤️❤️ Let’s bless this grad and new mom."

@emxvisinoni said:

"One of the so so many reasons why I love America. She was having a baby while her graduation was ongoing, the school arrange her graduation right inside the hospital making her not miss any part and making her feel special too. Nigeria wake up."

