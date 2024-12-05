A video of a Ghanaian lady sharing some nuggets of wisdom with her fellow women has sparked reactions online

The young lady advised her fellow women to strive for financial independence and self-sufficient

Many netizens who came across the young lady's video on TikTok shared varied views of her assertion

A young Ghanaian woman has advised her fellow women against becoming overly reliant on men for their needs.

In a video circulating on social media, the young man, identified as @foreverisanillusion, said young women ought to learn to make money for themselves and avoid depending on men for survival.

A Ghanaian lady cautions fellow women to seek financial independence. Photo credit: @foreverisanillussion/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She emphasized that seeking financial independence must be the goal of every young woman, as it will afford them the means to live a comfortable life with their own money.

The young woman further stressed the importance of women being financially self-sufficient.

She added that any young woman who wished to live a soft and stress-free life to do so at their own expense without relying on any man.

"I want to live a soft life, I want to live a soft life, but you don't want to live the soft life with your money. You want to live it with someone's money,|" she stated.

Reactions to the young lady's assertions

The young lady's assertion attracted mixed reactions from netizens, as they thronged the comment section of the video to share their views.

@P.R.I.N.C.E said:

"You need to be protected by the brotherhood at all costs."

@Todo Sabe also said:

"Brotherhood will keep you safe."

@Todo Sabe commented:

"Brotherhood will keep you safe."

@Teya replied:

"I'm advocating for guys 'cause this is a problem."

@Nana also commented:

"Broke boys will download it p33."

Women advised against dating broke men

In contrasting news, YEN.com.gh reported previously that a Ghanaian lady cautioned her fellow women against dating broke men.

According to the lady, dating broke guys could be stressful as they are mostly insecure because of their inability to provide.

The lady's comments sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media with many men and women sharing divergent views.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh