Ghanaian TikTok star, Oheneba Jude has paid a visit to Osanju's family home to mourn with him

Oheneba Jude was captured in a trending video consoling Agya K, Osanju's father over the untimely death of his wife

Netizens who saw the video thronged the comment section to express their condolences to Osanju and his father

Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Oheneba Jude has mourned with his brother and friend in the content creation business, Osanju, following his mother's death.

Osanju lost his mother Madam Victoria Amonu on Monday, January 20, 2025, after a short illness

A Ghanaian TikTok star, Oheneba Jude, mourns with Osanju over Amonu's deatth. Photo credit: oheneba.jude & @mr.sanjus/TikTok.

Following news of his mother's death, there has been an outpouring of love for Osanju by his friends in the content creation industry.

In a video circulating on social media, TikTok star, Oheneba Jude, was seen expressing sympathy to the bereaved family.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the Kumasi-based TikTok sensation consoling Osanju's father, known as Agya K, who was weeping uncontrollably over the loss of his wife.

Oheneba Jude, who seemed emotionally moved by Agya K's grief, was also seen shedding a few tears.

Apart from Oheneba Jude, other social media content creators also visited Osanju's family house to commiserate with him.

Earlier, another popular TikTok star Akonoba visited Osanju to extend his sympathy.

Netizens console Agya K following Amonu's death

The video of Oheneba Jude's visit was posted on TikTok by @hl_creatives and it sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

While many consoled Agya K and offered to support him, others also criticised Osanju for leaving.

YEN.com.gh collated a few of the reactions below:

@Empress said:

"You guys should help me to contribute some money for papa Kay to start a business. He doesn’t need much talking I will do what I can do to help him. I don’t want to explain things much, mama yaa Amonu was his great supporter in life. Guys help this man."

@shanzy also said:

"What my grandpa is going through now after my grandmother died last week hmmmmm may God heal him from the hospital."

Glorious beauty commented

"See how this man is shedding tears and his son is comfortable making videos since yesterday smiling hmmmmmmm."

@Ohenewaah papabi also commented:

"Hmmmm Life )br3 Bebreebe Yi Nyinaa Akyi Awwww Amonu Couldn’t Enjoy Abit eiiiii."

@Erico de Don wrote

"This man will be very lonely aaw. God hmmm, please take care of this man."

Oheneba Jude reunites with his teacher

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Oheneba Jude reunited with his primary school teacher many years after dropping out.

This was after he visited his school to reconnect with teachers and shared some fond memories of his days as a pupil.

He explained that he dropped out of school because he was not academically gifted, recounting a moment when the teacher flogged him for not being able to answer a question.

Although their last encounter was not pleasant, Oheneba Jude and his teacher were both delighted to see each other.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh