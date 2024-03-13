An attempt by a Nigerian boy to form a British accent has sparked laughter on social media

A UK-based Nigerian woman and her son have set social media roaring with laughter after a video of the boy attempting a British accent surfaced.

In the video shared on TikTok by @lizzie Joe Peters, the boy told his mum that he wanted to drink water from a bottle he held in his hand.

Young Boy attempts to adopt British accent

Source: TikTok

However, the attempt to use a British accent to pronounce 'water' failed. Upon realising the failed attempt and the fact that he was struggling with the accent he tried to adopt, he returned to his old accent.

"Mummy, I want you to let me use this bottle to drink war-ah," he said.

His mum, who pretending not to have heard him properly asked:

"To drink what?"

"To drink water," he quickly went back to his old accent.

Netizens reacts to video of a Nigerian boy attempting a British Accent

The video ignited laughter from netizens, who tried to make fun of the situation.

Mz_rittybee wrote:

"They are learning from their cartoon"

Bestiefave wrote:

"Pls o, it's wataa"

Tetemma wrote:

"Wa ta e no get enemy....It's war_haa"

Splk wrote:

"British accent sounds drunk-ish!"

