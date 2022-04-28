Ghanaian Television Personality, Selly Galley-Fiawoo has called out Ghanaian Actress and Producer, Yvonne Nelson on her advise on marriage

In a tweet, Yvonne Nelson shared that people who enter marriages have an agenda which could be; financial benefits, obtaining a foreign passport, children, among others

Mrs Galley-Fiawoo on the other hand believes Yvonne Nelson's advise is misleading and cautioned that it is wrong to enter a marriage with an agenda

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian Television Personality and Actress, Selly Galley-Fiawoo has expressed displeasure about Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson's take on marriage.

According to Mrs Galley-Fiawoo, Yvonne's advise is misleading.

Yvonne Nelson (left) and Selly Galley-Fiawoo (right). Photo Source: @yvonnenelsongh , @sellygalley

Source: Instagram

Her argument comes on the back of Yvonne Nelson taking to Twitter to share her opinions on marriage.

According to Yvonne, people have a hidden agenda when they get into marriage.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a series of tweets sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yvonne Nelson said,

Some marry for the money, others for a passport, others for kids, others because of a banging body, etc etc errmm. Do peeps still marry because they love each other or because one is intelligent? Or does everyone now have an agenda?

Mrs Galley-Fiawoo reacting to Yvonne Nelson's post noted that many successful marriages were built on the foundation of love and not selfish agenda.

She noted that Yvonne's opinion of marriage is not a true reflection of every marriage out there.

True love and happy marriages still do exist. Don't let social media deceive you.

Selly Galley-Fiawoo's comment on Yvonne Nelson's thoughts on marriage being an agenda Photo Source: @Nkokonsa

Source: Instagram

She added that persons who come on social media to troll their spouse when their marriage fails, are those who do it to please their followers on social media.

Countering Yvonne's opinion on marriage, wife of singer, Praye Tiatia advised that happy marriages are based on respect, sacrifices, genuine care for each other, friendship, among others.

But hinted that every marriage comes with challenges, thus there's nothing as a perfect marriage.

There are so many happy, peaceful families out there. So many. It's based on respect, sacrifices, genuine care for each other, friendship, facing challenges together and most importantly being able to move forward after disagreements.

Yvonne Nelson Kisses John Dumelo In Photos

Meanwhile, the star Actress, Yvonne Nelson in a series of posts on Instagram sighted by YEN.com.gh were a number of photos showing she and John Dumelo kissing.

However, Yvonne did not give any context or explanation for the photos except love emojis which accompanied them as a caption. The actress' posts have set tongues wagging with many left confused and wondering what she might be up to.

Source: YEN.com.gh