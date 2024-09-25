A video of a Ghanaian man lamenting about the attitude of his wife has generated talking points online

The man said he used his family savings to pay for the wedding, but the wife has issues with him returning the money

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have lashed oy over the actions of the young lady

A Ghanaian man who got married two months after meeting his wife has taken to a radio station to lament the woman's attitude.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man explained that before his wedding, he diverted GH¢2000 from his family savings to fund his wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian man laments over the attitude of his wife in a radio programme. Photo credit: @habyba.media/TikTok

He said he planned to repay the money using the profits accrued from the wedding; however, his wife is unhappy with this decision and is warning him not to do it.

"God told me to marry her but I was not financially prepared so I used my family savings for the wedding".

"My wife now says I should repay the debts accrued with my own money instead of using the profits gained from the wedding ceremony.

He said his wife is now pressuring him to return the profit from the wedding, so they set up a joint bank account with it.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians chide the man's wife

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared varied opinions on the man's concern.

@naba_tv reacted:

"Hmmm such a kind man with good intentions but ..@Habyba media can we hear the side of the lady too."

@amankwahesther-y1q reacted:

"How can use your hands to clean the ladies dress simply because she refuses to give you napkin…. Let’s not judge from the man’s own story"

