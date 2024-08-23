A Ghanaian lady has advised her countrymen and women to exhibit a sense of gratitude towards people who support them financially

She said the prevailing economic condition in the country makes it difficult to extend a helping hand, so people should learn to appreciate any little help they get

Her message resonated well with Ghanaians on social media who chanced on her TikTok video

A young lady has admonished Ghanaians to learn to appreciate their benefactors and hold them close to their hearts.

Benedicta, as she is known on TikTok, said times are hard with many people reeling in economic difficulties, so giving has now become an extremely tough task.

The fair, pretty-looking lady, encouraged her TikTok followers to express their gratitude to people supporting them in these trying times of economic hardship.

"Appreciate that person, else you would regret it if you lose that person because today, money is difficult to come by and so if someone is helping you financially, appreciate it," she admonished.

Benedicta's words of motivation resonated with her online community, as the video was watched by close to 7,000 people as of the time of drafting this report.

Ghanaians react to Benedicta's video

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions in the comment section of Benedicta's video.

@patiscographixs said:

"It's only in Ghana🇬🇭 a lady will stop talking to you because you refused to send her money.Your own money ohhh hmmmm."

@sarfokantanka also said:

"hmmm my dear some don't appreciate at all... we're suffering outside for their happiness but they still don't appreciate... very true my dear... God bless you for always talking for me."

@Adomako Nyamekye wrote:

"why can we not find this ladies in our life I just need the lady like this only one oh god help me."

@ÃMG Muller also wrote:

"I do gud to people buh later they take me for a fool sake of the gud heart I get."

