A video of a Ghanaian man flaunting items his sister got him from Ghana after a visit has surfaced on social media

The lady carried a suitcase loaded with various items, including spices, soap, biscuits, pomade, etc.

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section; however, many questioned why the lady would carry so many items from Ghana

A Ghanaian man living abroad has warmed hearts on social media after sharing the incredible care package his sister sent him from Ghana.

In a viral video, the man excitedly showcased the thoughtful items, describing the collection as "left over from detty December."

The neatly packed gifts included various quintessential Ghanaian products, ranging from spices to shito (pepper sauce) and gari to traditional snacks like sausages and other items.

There were also personal items like African fabrics and shea butter and a few surprise additions that left the man visibly emotional.

In the video, the young man danced excitedly as his sister offloaded the items she brought from her trip to Ghana.

He explained that he was delighted over his sister's gesture because things are really expensive in his current country of residence.

