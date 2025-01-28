Ohemaa Dynamyte, in a social media post, addressed her alleged secret romantic relationship with Prophet Ogyaba

The popular TikToker expressed support for the prophet, whom she considered her uncle amid his cheating scandal

Prophet Ogyaba courted controversy after admitting to having a secret affair with his disgruntled mistress Lady Cassie

Popular Tiktoker Ohemaa Dynamyte has responded to allegations of a secret romantic relationship with embattled Prophet Dr Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, popularly known as Ogyaba, amid his cheating scandal.

Amid the controversy surrounding the cheating allegations against Prophet Ogyaba, rumours emerged that he was also romantically involved with Ohemaa Dynamyte aside from his wife and mistress.

In response to the allegations, Ohemaa Dynamyte, who has amassed over 100K followers on TikTok, broke her silence. She shared a video of herself with the audio recording of a woman making the allegations about her and the prophet.

In the caption of the social media post, the TikToker failed to directly respond to the alleged affair rumours but noted that she was not interested in having a back-and-forth with the individuals behind the allegations.

She also expressed support for Prophet Ogyaba, whom she considered an uncle amid the controversy he has been embroiled in, saying:

"Since I am loved at home and I know who I am. I don’t have to talk much. To my wonderful daddy Prophet Osei Owusu Ansah and all-time favourite Uncle Ogyaba I love you Uncle. I pray you get more strength for all this things."

Prophet Ogyaba and Cassie's cheating scandal

Prophet Ogyaba courted controversy after a lady, Lady Cassie, a disgruntled mistress of the prophet detailed secrets about their affairs and accused him of dumping her after impregnating her.

Cassie, who was once spotted performing in front of a congregation in Prophet Ogyaba's church also alleged that she was mistreated during her four-month stay with him in the man of God's house.

Prophet Ogyaba garnered reactions on social media after he broke his silence on Cassie's accusations and admitted to cheating on his beautiful wife. He explained he had no intentions of denying his mistress' allegations because he was a man of God.

The prophet also slammed his disgruntled side chick, whom he accused of launching a smear campaign against him. Prophet Ogyaba expressed his intention to go against Lady Cassie and expose her for attempting to ruin his life.

In leaked audio, Ogyaba alleged Cassie was trying to blackmail him with private recordings from his residence. The preacher claimed she used her pregnancy and the information she had to allegedly extort him, adding that he spent approximately GH₵370,000 on Cassie in four months.

Ogyaba, among other things, noted that he spent GH₵60,000 to rent an apartment for Lady Cassie for a year and GH₵40,000 on electronic appliances. He claimed these expenditures were made under the threat of public exposure.

The prophet also claimed to have bought a car and given more money to his mistress before renting the fully furnished apartment to her.

Ohemaa Dynamyte's response to allegations stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users on Ohemaa Dynamyte's reaction to the rumours.

julieur12 commented:

"If she is really dating Ogyaba then she made a good choice, most of you are dating numerous men and have nothing to show for it. Ahuoyaa nkoaa 😂."

Adhwoa said:

"You go explain taya 😹Ogyaba sika 😭😒."

MABEL commented:

"Eeii today it’s Uncle 😂😂."

Gabie said:

"It is the poor people too that will insult her. We, the rich understand😂😂they envy you papa."

Prophet Ogyaba acquires expensive phone for wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Ogyaba acquired a new expensive phone for his wife amid his cheating scandal.

A video showed the prophet and Abigail Boakye smiling as they shopped for the smartphone at the Kumasi City Mall.

The video of Prophet Ogyaba and his wife shopping for the new phone gained massive traction on social media.

