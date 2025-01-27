A video of Prophet Ogyaba's side chick, Cassie singing for the prophet and his wife in the church has gone viral online

The video showed the Prophet Ogyaba and his wife enjoying the song as Cassie displayed her singing prowess

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after an old video of Prophet Ogyaba being serenaded with sweet music from his disgruntled side chick in a church went viral.

The video which was sighted on the TikTok page of @Cassiegh1 showed the adorable moment where Cassie was seen at her beautiful best singing for Prophet Ogyaba who apparently was celebrating her birthday.

A video of Prophet Ogyaba's side chick singing for him in church goes viral. Photo credit: @Ogyaba TV/Facebook @cassiegh1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Cassie did not disappoint as she put her singing prowess on display much to the delight of attendees at the event.

The wife of the Prophet Ogyaba who was also at the event was taken aback by how well Cassie as she too clapped for the singer.

The video surfaced online after it emerged that Ogyaba was having an affair with the singer and admitted to cheating on his wife.

At the time of writing the video which had raked in over 800 likes and 100 comments was captioned:

"An unforgettable moment with the king and his beautiful wife." the caption read.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Ogyaba's infidelity

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video were puzzled by the barefaced betrayal exhibited by Ogyaba towards his wife.

NaaKissila1233 commented:

"Aww see how happy the wife was for her, meanwhile she doesn't know she wants to be her arrival."

Tina Baby commented:

"Indeed Satan was really a music icon!! boi God have mercy."

d megaster replied:

"Hmmm. what was going through the kings mind while she was singing?"

_@T I A N A added:

"The wife is beautiful too oh so why."

fredamensah250 stated:

"These people they have a good voice oo."

Aquatic added:

"God have mercy on us."

48TH STREET stated:

"Awurade nyame eii so all this while?"

Bronzelyn

"Happiest Birthday Daddy. May God Bless you Daddy."

craving’s- Ella remarked:

"So he was with her all this time , I shall not Judge we all sinners lemme pass in peace."

Obaapa Manye added:

"Eeii hmmm. The Lord we serve is still alive."

NANA ADWOA ADEPA replied:

"The King And His Beautiful Wife."

amasabbath25 indicated:

"An Unforgettable moment with the king and his beautiful wives just that your wish never came through."

Ohemaa replied:

"So you knew the wife."

Nana Ama Asare added:

"The wife looks innocent."

APOSTLE JEDIDIAH 1 added:

"Enny3 Easy oooo."

rcpez indicated:

"What is the meaning of opueh?"

Ohemaa

"Madam God is watching you."

Source: YEN.com.gh