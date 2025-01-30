Founder of Ogyaba Ministry, Prophet Ogyaba, subtly shaded his side chic Cassie after she made public their affair and alleged pregnancy

The celebrated pastor took to his TikTok account to flaunt the interior of his plush mansion and show off his luxury lifestyle

The video melted many hearts and many people thronged to the comment section to hail him

Overseer of Ogyaba Ministry, Prophet Ogyaba, dropped a cryptic message to his side chic Cassie after she accused him of impregnating her despite being married to Abigail Boakye.

Ogyaba flaunts the interior of his plush mansion. Image Credit: @drogyaba

Source: TikTok

Ogyaba drops a message for Cassie

Ogyaba took to his TikTok account to flaunt his luxury lifestyle and to subtly throw a shade at his side chic, Cassie, who sought to disgrace him by coming out with their relationship and alleged pregnancy.

In the video, Ogyaba looked classy in a striped black suit and trousers, a white long-sleeved shirt and a red tie. He completed his look by wearing stylish church shoes.

The renowned Ghanaian prophet was all smiles as he showed off the beautiful interior of his plush mansion while sipping a drink from his Stanley Cup.

He edited the video with audio from viral preaching from a renowned Nigerian pastor, Apostle Michael Orokpo.

"Some persons are shocked that we are not yet destroyed. They were hoping that by this time we should be stranded. But every time they come to check, the glory will increase. Every time they come to check the influence increase. Every time they come to check the honour increase," the words in Apostle Orokpo's preaching said.

With smiles plastered all over his face, Prophet Ogyaba was seen stepping out of his plush mansion while holding his Stanley Cup and iPhones.

Reactions to Ogyaba's message to Cassie

Many people in the comment section admired Ogyaba's luxury lifestyle. Others also hailed him despite ongoing criticism about impregnating his side chic, Cassie.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on Ogyaba's video:

BERIMA BA KWADWO LONDON 🇬🇧 said:

"If not for this anointed man, by now Anka I am still in Ghana. Papa may God bless you ✌️✌️✌️."

WONDER HAN said:

"They have been put to shame. Ogyaba till we die."

Queenphelia1 said:

"No one born by a woman can bring you down u are blessed beyond measure 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Danny foundation said:

"Daddy I love you too much you are the eyes of God."

Maame Ama🇱🇷🇱🇷 said:

"STILL MY STATE SEER ✌️✌️✌️✌️."

Dennis Alpha said:

"My father My father ❤️🥰."

Ogyaba jams to Stonebwoy's Jejereje

YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Ogyaba shared a video of himself joyfully dancing to dancehall musician Stonebwoy’s Jejereje, sparking reactions online.

The video emerged amid ongoing discussions about allegations that he impregnated Cassie, a church member and side chic.

Opinions in the comment section were divided, with some supporting him while others criticised his actions.

Source: YEN.com.gh