A vraham Ben Moshe, a popular Ghanaian social commentator, has weighed in on the extra-marital scandal between Prophet Ogyaba and his mistress

In a video, Avraham accused the disgruntled side chick of using the affair to extort large sums of money from the embattled man of God

Avraham Ben Moshe's assertion triggered reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media

A social commentator, Avraham Ben Moshe, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Prophet Ogyaba and his alleged mistress.

It will be recalled that Prophet Ogyaba, known in private life as Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, was accused by a singer in his church, named Cassie, of having a secret affair with her.

The prophet, who is the founder of Ogyaba Ministries, later admitted to the allegation and stated that he had ended things with the young lady.

Providing more details on the saga, Avraham Ben Moshe claimed that Cassie was blackmailing Prophet Ogyaba over the affair by threatening to expose him to his wife.

According to Avraham Ben Moshe, the mistress extorted several amounts of money from the pastor, claiming to have evidence of numerous transactions between the two.

"She turned the whole thing into an extortion, threatening to report him to his wife. I will share proof of transactions that Prophet Ogyaba has done for the sister [Cassie[. Because Ogyaba respects and adores his wife, he succumbs to the side chick's demands and even accommodates her in his house," he said.

The social commentator said he had previously advised Cassie to keep her silence when her issues with Prophet Ogyaba started, but she ignored it.

After ignoring his advice, Avraham Ben Moshe said Cassie reached out to him to beg him to defend her when her secret affairs with the prophet became public.

"She confirmed to me that Ogyaba had given her $6,000 and asked her to use $2,000 for herself and keep the rest for him. but she ended up spending everything," he added.

Reaction to Avraham Ben Moshe's claims

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to Avraham Ben Moshe's video regarding the issue between Prophet Ogyaba and Cassie.

@henryshepherd66 said:

"Avram is now my main man, he has spoken well... Ogyaba till casket.. Avram handling this means lady Cassie is dead."

@reignsmorton also said:

"Then pastors should stop preaching us. If pastors are not wood, i am also not wood so no postor should preach me."

@koffimarfo commented:

"Avram, I have always supported you but you are going too far this time. You are certainly supporting fake Ogyaba's adulterous deeds."

@JEDI also commented:

"Then people go follow am say Common sense family."

Ogyaba apologises to his loved ones

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Prophet Ogyaba had apologized to his loved ones over his affair with Cassie.

He explained that God had forgiven him and there was no need for anyone to hold his sins against him.

He also cautioned his followers against attacking his critics on social media.

