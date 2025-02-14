Mmebusem could not conceal his joy while playing with his wife in a video which has since gone viral

He beamed with excitement as he playfully swang his wife in a swinging chair, warming hearts

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and expressed their heartfelt congratulations to the couple in the comments section

Ghanaian comic actor, Mmebusem, popularly known for his comic roles, has once again warmed hearts after a romantic video of him and his wife surfaced online.

In the video, Mmebusem is seen gently swinging his wife on a chair, showing the world that his love for her remains as strong as ever.

The couple became the talk of the town recently following their marriage. While some admirers celebrated their union, others were quick to criticise his wife’s appearance.

Despite the harsh comments, Mmebusem stood his ground, proudly defending her and declaring her the most beautiful woman he had ever known.

Now, it seems Mmebusem is proving that love conquers all as he continues to shower his wife with affection and create memorable moments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate Mmebusem and wife's union

Netizens who saw the video expressed their reactions in the comments section, with many admiring and congratulating the couple.

@Priscilla Hall wrote:

"Milli send me a Hi on Whatsapp kk I've lost your contact."

@GIDOPOWER 👑 KWABENA🔥🏆 wrote:

"My wife born this morning."

@user3461612118925 wrote:

"Mr and Mrs Jesus, God bless your union."

@horn horn wrote:

"God bless this union."

@Pretty Mariam wrote:

"U are very beautiful sis."

@Osaah papabi wrote:

"I now remember where I met you, Manhyia hospital theatre to be precise congratulations to you dear🥰🥰🥰."

@Vidakissiwaa380 wrote:

"Milli May your home be blessed."

@Beautiful Sasha wrote:

"Beautiful couple."

@miemia wrote:

"Jesus dey chop love ooo."

@akosua tricia papabi wrote:

"eiiii ghana Jesus is chopping love."

@paulinaoduro2 wrote:

"l really Love you so much sister."

@BEHWE NEWS wrote:

"Yesu 3to Adonko."

@Great Okufonii 7007 wrote:

"Brother hood is proud Ghana Jesus you will always find peace."

@user7041196255274Adepa wrote:

"Love is sweet when you are with the person."

@Adwoa Reigns wrote:

"Wow your so beautiful sweet girl.

@Nyamedi Prince wrote:

"love is sweet❤️❤️❤️."

@jan_et458 wrote:

"The way you smile makes me happy the ugly ones always insult the beautiful ones you are so beautiful much ❤️💖❤️💖."

@Mseven wrote:

"Nice couple."

@Mercy 2003 wrote:

"Those who are saying kasongo are they married please don't mind them."

Mmebusem's wife suspected to be pregnant

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood comedian Ghana Jesus Mmebusem and his new wife have settled into their marriage.

Suspicions about his beautiful wife's pregnancy have gained significant traction on social media, with many people expressing their views.

The renowned Kumawood star recently addressed the rumours about his wife carrying a child in a video.

