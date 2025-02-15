Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Ohemaa Dynamyte shared a video of the gifts she received on Valentine's Day

Wearing a lovely red outfit, the young lady walked into a room and met the surprise she claimed her dad gave her

Despite stating the source of the gifts, Ghanaians who expressed their views in the comments section were not convinced

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Ohemaa Dynamite, had a great Valentine's Day this year, as she took to social media to flaunt luxurious gifts her father gave her on Valentine's day.

The young lady who on various occassions claimed her dad was a wealthy man who always spoil her with gifts, displayed an array of expensive gifts, including teddybears, money bouquets, expensive perfumes, etc.

Ohemaa Dynamite delights as she flaunts Val's Day gifts from her father. Image source: Rich XX0

Source: TikTok

She was overwhelmed with joy in a video which has since gone viral. The video shows Ohemaa Dynamite eating with a man who did not disclose his identity.

After their meal, the young lady with slow measured steps, walked into a room containing her surprise.

Her eyes widened as she took in the sight before her - a beautifully packaged gift sitting on a bed. The gift comprised teddybears, balloons, a gift card, money bouquet, other gifts sitting in a gift bag, ect.

Ohemaa Dynamite who claims Prophet Ogyaba is her godfather, blushed and broke into an emotional laughter after opening the gift card and reading its content.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ohemaa Dyanmite's video

Netizens who saw the video of Ohemaa Dynamite's gifts expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some were impressed, others were not convinced that the gifts were from her father.

@ADUTWUMWAA wrote:

"Settings."

@Mz Shino wrote:

"Fake pressure."

@Strawberry Ginger wrote:

"So beautiful."

@Nana Adepa wrote:

"Daddy b3n."

@nkonkonsahfie wrote:

"Can we see your father."

@missmimi wrote:

"As if she doesn’t know."

@Sweet Chy wrote:

"How can dad surprise you with room decor mmm this one."

@obaapa Akua wrote:

"Dad Ben? ur own Dey road top coming settings madam."

@maamesika31 wrote:

"She did it on her own ben."

@Preety Miraj wrote:

"Settings girl."

@GH Nagel wrote:

"You’re on this daddy thing again erh??"

@The _Girll wrote:

"Abroso oooooooooo abroso !!!!"

@Ari wrote:

"Odeme dada dada sanaa ɔdada me o. Let see how your dad surprised your mom on vals day."

@okaymama2 wrote:

"Lolx ur dad is romantic oooo."

@Kembrella wrote:

"Can you please get me your dress plug."

@Abena cute wrote:

"Your dress is so beautiful, wow."

@𝓓𝓘𝓨𝓐 wrote:

"Wopapa y3 wo spritual husband anaa."

@Blessing Opoku wrote:

"Val’s day nso your dad eei."

@SANDRA wrote:

"I guess you have 20 bedrooms."

@First Lady wrote:

"Is she the only child or daughter of her Dad?"

@Tracy , hajiadaawa herself wrote:

"Everyday your daddy surprise you eeii this daddy de3 u are daddy mu daddy."

Ohemaa Dynamyte addresses alleged affair with Ogyaba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa Dynamyte, in a social media post, addressed her alleged secret romantic relationship with Prophet Ogyaba.

The popular TikToker expressed support for the prophet, whom she considered her uncle amid his cheating scandal.

Prophet Ogyaba courted controversy after admitting to having a secret affair with his disgruntled mistress Lady Cassie.

Source: YEN.com.gh