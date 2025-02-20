MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated a whopping $19 billion of her divorce settlement to charity

Her donations were made to over 2,450 nonprofit organizations across the world over five years

This was in fulfilment of a promise she made in 2019 after her divorce from the American billionaire was concluded

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, has donated a staggering $19 billion, equivalent to GH¢293,550,000,000, out of her divorce settlement to various charities.

The money was reportedly spread across more than 2,450 nonprofit organisations over five years.

Since her divorce from Jeff Bezos in 2019, Scott has pledged to give away the majority of her wealth, which was estimated at $32 billion (GH¢496,649,408,000) following the settlement.

When the divorce with the American billionaire was concluded, Scott, now 54, said she had a disproportionate amount of money to share with some charities and promised to work hard to ensure the safe was empty.

“I needn’t ask those I care about what to say to them, or what to do for them. I can share what I have with them to stand behind them as they speak and act for themselves,” Scott reportedly said as quoted by American news outlets.

She subsequently, in fulfilment of the promise distributed the money across the world from East Texas to northern Tanzania.

How Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott met

MacKenzie Scott met Jeff Bezos in 1992 when they both worked for the New York-based hedge fund D.E. Shaw. After two years of dating the couple married in 1994

The couple later quit their jobs to relocate to Seattle, where they established an online bookseller from their garage, a business that grew to become Amazon.

The couple were married for 25 years until they announced their shocking divorce in 2019 following which Jeff Bezos began dating American media personality Lauren Sanchez.

A few years after the split, Scott was named by Forbes as the fifth richest woman in the world with an estimated net worth of $32 billion (GH¢496,649,408,000).

At the time of the divorce, Jeff Bezos gave Scott a 4% stake in Amazon, transferring a total of $38 billion (GH¢589,771,172,000) in shares into her name

