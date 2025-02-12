Girlfriend of Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos has sent out a cryptic message responding to her critics

Lauren Sánchez came under widespread criticism for her choice of outfit to President Donald Trump's inauguration earlier this year

Many of her follows have reacted to the cryptic message, which she shared on her Instagram page

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Lauren Sánchez, the girlfriend of American billionaire and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, has opened up about her difficult start to 2025, barely two months into the new year.

In a social media post, Lauren Sánchez shared a cryptic message talking about her turbulent start to the new year.

Lauren Sánchez:, the girlfriend of Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos sends out cryptic message to her critics. Photo credit: @laurenwsanchez/IG.

Source: Instagram

This comes after the Amazon founder's girlfriend came under intense criticism for her inauguration attire.

"Some years start with turbulence, but that’s just the wind reminding you to spread your wings. Good to be back in the air…Here’s to flying farther than we ever imagined," she wrote on Instagram.

Accompanying the said Instagram post sighted by YEN.com.gh, she shared a close-up selfie of herself in a helicopter.

Although Lauren Sánchez did not provide further information on what she was referring to many netizens believe she was reacting to the criticism about her outfit to Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

During Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025, Jeff Bezos' girlfriend wore a white suit and a peekaboo bra, sparking widespread condemnation.

Below is Lauren Sánchez's Instagram post.

Reactions to Lauren Sánchez's Instagram post

Following Lauren Sánchez's post, many netizens who follow her Instagram page thronged the comment section to react.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@oldfashionedmommagazine said:

"Well said! Your children’s book, “The fly who flew to space” is adorable. Keep writing!"

@uraniaalexiou also said:

"Every test, takes us further and we learn something about ourselves."

@cagreco151 commented:

"You're amazingly incredible! I support your choices! Wish I could be more like you!"

@makeupbytamarab also commented:

"Great to see you in one of your favorite seats Rise above!!"

Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos hangs out with his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez Photo credit: @laurenwsanchez/IG.

Source: Instagram

Who is Lauren Sánchez?

Lauren Sánchez is an Emmy-winning journalist, philanthropist and author with many years of experience.

The broadcaster has gained significant fame as an entertainment reporter and news anchor in the United States.

Aside working as a news anchor, Lauren is also a licensed pilot and founder of Black Ops Aviation.

In 2023, Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos got engaged after several months of dating.

Jeff Bezos become the richest man

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, Jeff Bezos leapfrogged Elon Musk to become the richest man in the world,

Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Amazon founder's et worth stands at $200 billion, surpassing Elon, the owner of Tesla, who is worth $198 billion.

Although Jeff Bezos no longer runs Amazon, he reportedly benefited significantly from rising stock price.

Elon Musk, who also owns X, saw his worth dropped by more than $30 billion according to the Bloomberg report.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh