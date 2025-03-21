Antoine Semenyo's father has won hearts after endorsing a popular Ghanaian content creator, Official Meatpie, in a viral video

The kind gesture brought immense joy to Official Meatpie, who met Antoine Semenyo and his father ahead of Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Chad

The encounter showcased the warm and down-to-earth personality of Antoine Semenyo's family

The father of Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo has shared a fun moment with a popular Ghanaian content creator.

In a video circulating on social media, Mr Semenyo was spotted having a tete-a-tete with the young man, identified as Official Meatpie on his social media handles.

Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo’s father enjoys a fun moment with a content creator. Photo credit: @officialmeatpie18/TikTok & Getty Images.

Official Meatpie was heard in the trending video pleading with Antoine Semenyo's father to endorse his content and asking Ghanaian football fans to follow his page.

The elderly man, who was accompanying his son to a training session ahead of the Black Stars' crucial Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Chad, couldn't resist the infectious energy of the content creator.

Without hesitation, Mr Semenyo faced the camera and did as requested by the young content creator.

Antoine Semenyo plays for the Black Stars at international level and FC Bournemouth at club level. Photo credit: Getty Images.

The kind gesture brought immense joy to Official Meatpie, who is famous for churning out football-related content across various social media platforms.

Beaming with excitement, the content creator expressed gratitude to Antoine Semenyo's father for promoting his page, adding that he was elated to have met him and his son.

"Special connection! Had the pleasure of meeting Antoine Semenyo and his dad. Wonderful people, great energy," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Antoine Semenyo and his father are in Ghana for the Black Stars match against Chad at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in Accra, slated for Friday, March 21, 2025.

The striker is in fine form this season in the English Premier League for AFC Bournemouth and would be hoping to replicate the same form for the Black Stars in the two crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

The Black Stars will travel to Morocco to take on Madagascar on Monday, March 24, 2025, after the home game against Chad.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Antoine Semenyo's father's video

The video shared on TikTok by Official Meatpie sparked reactions from netizens,

Below are some of the reactions to the video:

@SN said:

"Ah charle who dey allow this people close to the players."

@morr_freeman replied:

"Who are the players? Never think highly of them, they are just like you, lol."

@YES ME also said:

"You people dey bore me pass, you see say Semenyo no dey comfortable sef."

