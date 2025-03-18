AS Monaco star Mohammed Salisu and AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo shared a friendly moment after training

The Europe-based players have reported to camp for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar

The former African champions are chasing a fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu has charged striker Antoine Semenyo to score goals for the national team ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars of Ghana are hoping to redeem themselves after a poor Africa Cup of Nations qualifying run, which resulted in the West African nation failing to qualify for the competition.

On Monday, coach Otto Addo opened camp for training ahead of the games against Chad and Madagascar.

In a friendly moment between the Europe-based star, Salisu asked Semenyo about his goals contribution for AFC Bournemouth in the ongoing campaign.

The Cherries forward replied he has scored nine goals and delivered four assists, leaving Salisu impressed.

In response, the AS Monaco centre-back implored Semenyo to get the Black Stars goals in the upcoming game.

The Black Stars will continue preparations through to Thursday before Friday's crucial encounter with Chad.

Ghana, who have been to the FIFA World Cup four times in the past, currently sit joint top of Group I with Comoros Island.

While Ghana plays Chad in Accra, Comoros will engage Mali in Moroni.

The winner of the group will secure automatic qualification while the best second-placed side will be involved in a play-off.

Ghana to approach Chad game like final

Newly-appointed assistant coach of the Black Stars Desmond Offei has stated that the team will head into the upcoming games as if it was a final.

He said, as quoted by the Ghana FA's website:

"First of all, I think we have to look at ourselves because we have enough quality in the squad to make sure that we perform on the day. Yes, of course we want to also make the Ghanaian fans very proud of us, so it's very important that we give a really good performance against Chad at home.

"They're going to fight and it's going to be like a final. So for us, I think it's very important to make sure that this window is wrapped up very, very positively and make sure that the Ghanaian fans are very well and very happy with us.

"Like I said, we have to look at their strengths. Now both teams, Chad and Madagascar, have new coaches, so we don’t know how they're going to set up. But we know the players of course, so it's about us and how we get the boys ready to fight and make sure they give everything on a day."

Black Stars hold first training

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars held their first training session ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Six outfield players and three goalkeepers reported for the first session, under the supervision of coach Otto Addo.

The rest of the players are expected to arrive on Monday evening and join the team for training on Tuesday as preparations intensifies for the game against Chad in Accra.

