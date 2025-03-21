Black Stars player, Inaki Williams, has impressed fans with his Twi-speaking skills in a recent video

Ahead of Ghana's 2026 World Cup Qualifier against Chad, Inaki promised to score a goal for the Black Stars

The crucial match on March 21, 2025, at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in Accra, is a must-win for Ghana

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Stars player, Inaki Williams, has wowed fans by speaking fluent Twi, one of Ghana's local languages.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian striker was captured in a video, saying in Twi that he was happy to be home.

Black Stars player, Inaki Williams speaks Twi as he promises to score a goal against Chad. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Inaki Williams, who recently switched his international allegiance to represent his parents' country, was one of the 23 players called up for the Black Stars' 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Chad.

Ahead of the crucial game today (March 21, 2025), at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in Accra, the Black Stars player promised to score a goal for the team.

"Charle, how are you doing? I'm home. This Friday, I will score a goal. See you soon," he said in the local Ghanaian language.

In a video circulating online, Inaki Williams, who plays for Spanish La Liga club Athletic Bilbao, also urged fans to troop to the stadium in their numbers to support the team.

Inaki Williams recently switched his international allegiance to play for Ghana. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

The Black Stars are hoping to book a place at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by Mexico, the US, and Canada.

The Ghanaian senior national football team has won three matches and lost one in their Group I qualifiers. They are currently second on the table, with Madagascar on top with a one-point difference.

Friday afternoon's match against Chad in Accra is a must-win for the Black Stars to better their chances of qualification.

After the Chad game, the Black Stars will travel to Morocco to take on Madagascar on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Inaki Williams speaking Twi

Some Ghanaians who came across Inaki Williams' video from the fan interaction took to the comment section to react.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the netizen reactions to the Black Stars player speaking fluent Twi below:

@kwakumonies5 said:

"W’abafie ampa… na as u talk say Friday you will score no musuo mbo wo na don’t score, you will hear from us."

@KWAKU TAG replied:

"Inaki in Ghana is the same as Darwin at LFC. No luck, but we pray this time things change."

@Nana Kwame also said:

"M'aba fie ampa, God be with u great man and I know u Will surely score 3 goals on Friday

Inaki Willians shares his favourite Twi expression

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Inaki Williams shared his favourite Twi expression in a recent interview.

Speaking to journalist Juliet Bawuah, he said his favourite Twi phrase was 'ma me sika', meaning 'give me money'.

He said that his parents taught him the language but could not speak Twi fluently even though he understood it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh