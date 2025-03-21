Otto Addo danced his way into the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad as Asamoah Gyan led an intense 'Jama' session

The 49-year-old could not resist the morale-boosting session as Ghana prepared for Friday's must-win encounter

Victory against Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium could propel the Black Stars to the top of Group I, depending on other results

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Black Stars found a unique way to ease tension ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad, turning their final training session into a celebration of unity and motivation.

At the heart of the spirited gathering was Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s all-time top scorer, leading a powerful 'Jama' session—a tradition deeply rooted in the nation’s football culture.

Otto Addo joined Asamoah Gyan’s fiery ‘Jama’ session as Black Stars build morale ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Chad. Photos by @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Otto Addo joins Asamoah Gyan in hot 'Jama'

With anticipation building ahead of Friday’s showdown, Otto Addo, who had just overseen the last phase of preparations, could not resist joining the emotionally charged session.

The 49-year-old tactician, known for his calm demeanour, momentarily set aside the weight of expectations, raising his hands and clapping along as the atmosphere at the Accra Sports Stadium transformed into an electrifying scene.

Players, technical staff, and a section of passionate supporters—including Baby Joe, a well-known football fan—united in song and dance.

The session, marked by Gospel-themed chants, embodied the essence of Ghanaian football culture, where the intersection of faith and sports serves as a source of strength.

What is 'Jama'?

According to Al Jazeera, ‘Jama’—a term originating from the Ga language—refers to cheer songs traditionally sung at social gatherings.

Jama has been a key component of Ghana's football fabric since time immemorial. Photo by Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

These chants, often composed in Twi, Ga, Ewe, and Pidgin, have been passed down through generations of sports fans.

Designed to inspire teams and taunt opponents, they serve as an emotional booster for both players and supporters.

Asamoah Gyan's love for Jama

Few embody this tradition better than Asamoah Gyan, who has long been the heartbeat of such moments in the Black Stars setup.

Despite stepping away from competitive football, his presence around the squad throughout the week underscored his enduring influence.

Beyond leading the pre-game festivities, the 39-year-old with key figures, including Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, and Inaki Williams.

His words of encouragement and infectious energy mirrored the leadership qualities that defined his playing days.

The task ahead: Ghana must win

While the 'Jama' session provided a moment of light-heartedness, Otto Addo and his squad understand the magnitude of their upcoming assignment.

Les Sao of Chad stand between Ghana and a vital three points, with anything less than victory, spelling something close to disaster for the Black Stars' World Cup qualification campaign.

Results from elsewhere have tightened the stakes—Madagascar staged a comeback to thrash the Central African Republic, while Mali, under new coach Tom Saintfiet, cruised past Comoros, as noted by Citi Sports.

These outcomes leave Ghana with no margin for error.

After missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, failure to secure a convincing win on Friday would deepen the frustration among Ghanaian fans.

Otto Addo banks hopes on Partey and one other key player

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo is counting on Thomas Partey and another key player as Ghana prepares to face Chad.

The 49-year-old coach shared his expectations during Thursday’s pre-match press conference.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh