Videos from the final funeral rites of Pascaline Acheampong, a 16-year-old Namong Senior High School (SHS) student who recently died, have emerged online and stirred emotional reactions.

Family and friends weep at funeral of 16-year-old SHS student Abena Pascaline on October 2. Image credit: @pascaline1138, @gossips24tv

Source: TikTok

Abena Pascaline, as she was known on social media, died in September after taking an exeat from school to travel home due to ill health, but reportedly travelled to spend some time with her boyfriend instead.

Initial reports alleged she harmed herself after her father found her and caused her boyfriend to be arrested, but he later clarified that he suspected she died from malaria.

Sad scenes at Abena Pascaline’s funeral

The final funeral rites for the deceased 16-year-old were held on October 2, 2025, in the Ashanti Region.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, friends, family, and loved ones were seen gathered at the funeral grounds.

The environment was filled with cries of anguish and despair as attendees mourned Abena Pascaline’s painful death.

Many people were seen standing around in dejection, while others held up her funeral poster in tribute.

Below are TikTok videos depicting sad scenes at the funeral of Pascaline Abena Acheampong.

Abena Pascaline’s father speaks about death

Following his daughter's death, Abena Pascaline’s father granted an interview to clear up misinformation about her cause of death.

He said that after she had taken an exeat from school due to feeling unwell, but not returning home, he started searching for her and found her at her boyfriend’s home.

"When I called my daughter, she confirmed that she had taken the exeat but was camping with a friend. I think she thought I would be mad at her, so she refused to give me the location. So I had to find my own way of locating her," he said.

Abena Pascaline’s father denied the rumours of his daughter’s cause of death and stated that he suspected she died of malaria due to the unsanitary nature of the home where she was staying with her alleged boyfriend.

He added that he caused everyone at the home to be arrested as he suspected that his daughter had been abducted.

"We arrested almost everyone at the house because we suspect it was an abduction. The landlord is on the run," he added.

Below is a TikTok video of Abena Pascaline's father speaking after her death.

Final text messages allegedly sent by Abena Pascaline to her best friend complaining about heartbreak surfaces online after her death. Image credit: @pascaline1138

Source: TikTok

Abena Pascaline's alleged last message surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an alleged final conversation between Abena Pascaline and her best friend before her death surfaced online.

In the conversation, the SHS 2 student expressed disappointment in her alleged childhood sweetheart with texts like "I am finished", "Cyborg disappointed me", and "He told nothing can separate us," allegedly sent to her best friend.

Source: YEN.com.gh