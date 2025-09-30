Nana Ama McBrown warmly hugged Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, during a visit by Michy, expressing amazement at how grown he looked

Majesty turned 10 in July 2025, and his mother, Michy, marked the milestone with a lavish science-themed birthday party at a water park in Accra

The video of Nana Ama McBrown expressing amazement at Majesty's growth stirred heartwarming reactions online

Actress Nana Ama McBrown expressed amazement at the growth of Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, during a meet-up between the two.

Shatta Wale's son Majesty is warmly hugged by Nana Ama McBrown during a visit to her home by Michy. Image credit: @michygh, @gossipavenue, @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the beloved superstar warmly hugged Majesty during a visit to her home by Shatta Wale's former girlfriend and baby mama, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy.

Majesty, who was born to the Ghanaian dancehall superstar and Michy in 2015, looked all-big and grown, leaving Nana Ama McBrown evidently surprised.

She exchanged a few words with Majesty and seemed to ask him a question that confused him.

Nana Ama McBrown was later seen linking up with Michy in a heartwarming moment that elicited reactions on social media.

Below is the TikTok video showing Majesty warmly embracing Nana Ama McBrown.

Michy throws lavish birthday party for Majesty

Shatta Wale’s son turned 10 years old in July, and his mother threw a lavish birthday party for him to celebrate the huge milestone.

The science-themed event occurred on Friday, July 11, 2025 at a water park in Accra.

Majesty appeared happy as he played with his friends in the pool and went on the water slide.

Michy partook in the fun as she jumped into the pool while fully clothed in her jalabia.

She shared the video on her social media pages following the celebration with a message of appreciation to everyone who took part in making it a memorable event.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for making Majesty’s 10th birthday so special! Your presence, love, and energy made it unforgettable. Here’s to many more memories! 👑💛." Majesty’s Outfit 😎 @osibo_the_fashionking," she wrote.

Noticeably, Shatta Wale was absent from the celebration despite the occasion being a momentous one for his son.

The dancehall superstar has had a fraught relationship with his baby mama, who broke up with him in 2022 after eight years of dating.

In the years since, Michy has accused him of neglecting his responsibilities and denied claims she was intentionally keeping him away from his son.

“When it comes to seeing the boy, you haven't made that effort. I, on the other side, am taking everything cool. It is one of those things. I am not preventing him. He knows my house and phone numbers. I heard him say that I blocked his calls, but my other number is online, everybody knows it,” she said.

The Instagram video showing the events at Majesty's birthday party is below.

Shatta Wale's son Majesty fearlessly rides a quad bike on an outing with his mother, Michy. Image credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Majesty rides quad bike on outing

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Majesty fearlessly rode a quad bike during an outing with his mother, Michy.

Michy shared a video of her son's exploits on social media and expressed surprise and pride at his boldness.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh