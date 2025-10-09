Two suspects involved in the alleged murder of immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah appeared before the Kaneshie Circuit Court on October 9

One of the suspects was seen speedily moving to the courthouse to avoid the irate family members of the deceased

The video has garnered significant traction on social media as netizens weigh in on the ongoing trial

One of the suspects in the ongoing murder trial of Stephen King Amoah gave security officers a hard time when they arrived for court on October 9.

Suspect in Stephen King Amoah's Case Given a Hot Chase as He Arrives for Court Trial

The alleged second suspect, Thomas Zigah aka Nii Jaase and the main suspect, Bright Aweh, were brought before a judge at the Kaneshie Circuit Court.

A clip capturing the hostile reception the suspects faced when they entered the courtroom has surfaced online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Thomas Zigah, flanked by about six security officers, was seen running hurriedly towards the courtroom to escape the irate supporters of the deceased gathered at the court.

Thomas Zigah ran so fast that a security officer had to give him a hot pursuit and order him to stop.

What happened to Stephen King Amoah?

Stephen King Amoah was reported missing for days after he left his residence on July 3, 2025, to meet Bright Aweh at Aggie’s Spot in Ashongman Estate to reclaim an amount of GH¢200,000 he had paid to him to secure employment opportunities for some individuals.

After several days of searching for his whereabouts, the Ghana Police Service discovered the immigration officer's badly burned body at Abuom Junction, near Kwabenya, on July 9, 2025.

On July 10, 2025, the Ghana Police Service announced that they had apprehended Bright Aweh, who had a close relationship with the deceased, as the main suspect in the murder case.

The second suspect was arrested weeks later, after the trial began.

The case has now been adjourned to October 22, 2025, pending a forensic report on the cause of death.

Stephen King Amoah's case stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Third suspect in Stephen Amoah's case dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an alleged third suspect in the murder of Immigration officer Stephen King Amoah has reportedly passed away after a short battle with illness.

The late Stephen Amoah King's brother stated that he received the news from an officer in the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) who is in charge of the murder case.

