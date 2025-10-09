The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, has opened up after his arrest by the CID on October 8

This is the second time in less than two months that the controversial politician and political commentator has been taken into custody

This time, Abronye said he would not overlook an encounter with a police officer, whom he described as unprofessional

Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party, has shared an experience of injustice when he was arrested again by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on October 8, 2025.

Reports indicate that the controversial political commentator was picked up and released after he was detained by the CID for several hours.

Abronye's bail was set at GH¢1 million. Moses Abor, the former Greater Accra Youth Organiser of the NPP, one Yaw Agyei Sarkodie, and Boyoo, a former security operative at Jubilee House, were the ones who signed his bail to facilitate his release.

Speaking after posting bail, Abronye alleged that his recent arrest was part of a plan by the current government to suppress his freedom of speech.

The Bono NPP chairman, who now hosts a political web show on YouTube, said he would not be perturbed by the government's efforts to silence him.

"We will not be silenced. We will continue to express our opinions, and anytime we are called upon, we will come. If you plan to quench our fire with these arrests, forget it," Abronye said.

Abronye recounts injustice after arrest

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Abronye shed light on an uncomfortable encounter with a CID investigator whom he plans to teach a bitter lesson.

According to the NPP politician, he was annoyed when the investigator tried to identify whether he was a smoker.

"I have no forms of substance in my blood...They just did that to stop my program because it goes against the government or some people in the party who have presidential ambitions."

He tagged one Seth Sewornu, an investigator with the CID, as unprofessional and threatened to take him on.

"I will make sure the conduct of Seth Sewornu gets to the UN and all the other appropriate quarters within and outside Ghana, Abronye noted.

Ghanaians react to Abronye's second arrest

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

mallamluqmanabuba5 said:

"May Allah protect you. This is my prayer always for you, because if you have Allah's protection, you are surely safe in shaa Allah."

AbdallahPerkins💰🐺 shared:

"In case NPP comes to power again, Abronye will be a minister ooo, advise urself."

political commented:

"Kennedy Agyapong is behind every arrest, but it is a big mistake."

NaNa KiNg🤴SiKaDwA 💚🖤💛 added:

"The real definition of stubborn academy oohh dabi 😂😂😂."

Abronye arrested for offensive conduct

YEN.com.gh reported that Abronye DC was first arrested on Monday, September 8, 2025, by armed security personnel from the Ghana Police Service.

The Ghana Police Service explained that the controversial politician was arrested for “offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace."

