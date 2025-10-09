A 35-year-old teacher, Theophilus Ofori, has tragically died after being trapped in a fire that gutted his home in New Edubiase, Ashanti Region

Reports say the New Edubiase J.H.S “B” teacher was burnt beyond recognition before rescuers could arrive at the scene

Officials from the Ghana National Fire Service have launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze

Theophilus Ofori, a 35-year-old Ghanaian teacher at New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region, has reportedly lost his life in a fire outbreak

The young teacher, who teaches at the New Edubiase J.H.S “B”, was trapped in his room by the fire that had gutted a three-bedroom house on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

A Ghanaian teacher reportedly dies in a fire outbreak at New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region.

According to a report by MyNewsGH, the late Theophilus Ofori was burnt beyond recognition before help could arrive.

His charred remains were conveyed to the New Edubiase Government Hospital morgue for preservation.

Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service in the Adansi South District, according to the reports, are currently investigating the cause of the fire outbreak.

The October 7 inferno also resulted in the loss of property estimated at thousands of Ghana cedis.

Teacher dies under mysterious circumstances

In a related development, a young basic school teacher working in the Bono Region, Ampong Kyeremeh, 35, passed away suddenly, but people close to him feel his passing was strange.

Residents of the Dormaa Central town where he lived and worked have been asking questions about his passing, reports say.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the incident threw the little town where he taught young students into a state of despair and mourning.

Friends rushed to Ampong's residence after being informed that he was unwell and found him unconscious in the room.

But at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

“They found him unconscious in the room and he was rushed to the Dormaa Presby Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical personnel.

"I must say that his death has taken the entire community by storm," the report quoted assemblyman of the town, Eric Yeboah Kyeremeh.

Although the deceased and the assemblyman share the same surnames, it is not yet clear if they are related.

There is a suggestion that Ampong, who is a GES-recognised teacher, may have taken his own life because he was sinking in debt.

A voice recording purported to belong to Ampong emerged on social media. In that voice recording, Ampong is allegedly heard telling the unnamed friend that he was saddled with too much debt due to betting and was contemplating ending his own life to avoid shame.

Over 100 shops and items worth millions of cedis are destroyed in the Suame Post Office market. Source: Ghana National Fire Service

Fire destroys over 100 shops at Suame

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a fire outbreak at the Suame Post Office market in the Ashanti Region left many traders devastated.

According to the report, the fire destroyed at least over 100 shops and items worth millions of cedis.

Other media reports suggested over 300 shops were destroyed in the fire on August 26, 2025.

