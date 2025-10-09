Ghanaian Teacher Reportedly Dies in Fire Outbreak at New Edubiase
- A 35-year-old teacher, Theophilus Ofori, has tragically died after being trapped in a fire that gutted his home in New Edubiase, Ashanti Region
- Reports say the New Edubiase J.H.S “B” teacher was burnt beyond recognition before rescuers could arrive at the scene
- Officials from the Ghana National Fire Service have launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze
Theophilus Ofori, a 35-year-old Ghanaian teacher at New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region, has reportedly lost his life in a fire outbreak
The young teacher, who teaches at the New Edubiase J.H.S “B”, was trapped in his room by the fire that had gutted a three-bedroom house on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.
According to a report by MyNewsGH, the late Theophilus Ofori was burnt beyond recognition before help could arrive.
His charred remains were conveyed to the New Edubiase Government Hospital morgue for preservation.
Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service in the Adansi South District, according to the reports, are currently investigating the cause of the fire outbreak.
The October 7 inferno also resulted in the loss of property estimated at thousands of Ghana cedis.
Teacher dies under mysterious circumstances
In a related development, a young basic school teacher working in the Bono Region, Ampong Kyeremeh, 35, passed away suddenly, but people close to him feel his passing was strange.
Residents of the Dormaa Central town where he lived and worked have been asking questions about his passing, reports say.
According to a report by GhanaWeb, the incident threw the little town where he taught young students into a state of despair and mourning.
Friends rushed to Ampong's residence after being informed that he was unwell and found him unconscious in the room.
But at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.
“They found him unconscious in the room and he was rushed to the Dormaa Presby Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical personnel.
"I must say that his death has taken the entire community by storm," the report quoted assemblyman of the town, Eric Yeboah Kyeremeh.
Although the deceased and the assemblyman share the same surnames, it is not yet clear if they are related.
There is a suggestion that Ampong, who is a GES-recognised teacher, may have taken his own life because he was sinking in debt.
A voice recording purported to belong to Ampong emerged on social media. In that voice recording, Ampong is allegedly heard telling the unnamed friend that he was saddled with too much debt due to betting and was contemplating ending his own life to avoid shame.
Fire destroys over 100 shops at Suame
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a fire outbreak at the Suame Post Office market in the Ashanti Region left many traders devastated.
According to the report, the fire destroyed at least over 100 shops and items worth millions of cedis.
Other media reports suggested over 300 shops were destroyed in the fire on August 26, 2025.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.